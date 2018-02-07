Grace Mugabe Not Even In Zimbabwe Yet Mnangagwa Print Says She Has Annexed Mujuru – Zhuwao

BREAKING NEWS – EU Pledges To Assist Mnangagwa Stabilize Economy BREAKING NEWS – EU Pledges To Assist Mnangagwa Stabilize Economy Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, February 6, 2018

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe is not even in Zimbabwe so how can the state media publish a story saying she has struck a deal with Joice Mujuru, says President Robert Mugabe's nephew Patrick Zhuwao.

Zhuwao, writing in his latest column brief, says Grace is currently outside the country attending to her new grandchid.

by Honourable Patrick Zhuwao on 6

the February 2018

The ZBR notes the panic, palpable fear and jittery response of the coup conspirators and

terrorist junta to the emergence of the New Patriotic Front. Two issues, in particular, are

leaving Mnangagwa and Chiwenga worried sick. They do not know the leadership of the

NPF, and therefore do not know where to send their decaying tanks, armoured cars and SAS soldiers to murder and assassinate the NPF leadership. Secondly, despite their futile efforts to infiltrate and derail the NPF, they have absolutely no idea of the NPF’s innovative strategy, let alone how to address it.

As expected, Mnangagwa and Chiwenga were caught flat footed by the fact that the NPF’s

emergence on the political scene was by way of a comprehensively detailed and damning

petition to the African Union and SADC. The petition, which has been received by the

regional and continental leadership, provides a blow by blow summary and analysis of the

bloody coup of 15th November 2017 which is backed by direct and irrefutable evidence

generated by the so-called “command element” itself during the coup and recorded by their

coup secretary, George Charamba.

Unsurprisingly, the coup conspirators and terrorist junta, who have no credible responses to

the petition, chose to weave a web of deceit to divert people’s attention from the petition to

towards personalities. They aptly demonstrated the adage that “simple minds discuss people” by the front page article in the Sunday Mail of 4th February 2018 entitled “Grace Mugabe, Mujuru in elections pact”. The first sentence of that article boldly lies that President Mugabe is forming a political party with Dr Joice Mujuru and Dr Grace Mugabe. Vanoreva nhema (they are lying).

They base their deceit on the purely social and human act that Dr Mujuru visited President

Mugabe on Tuesday 30th January 2018. True to the saying that the guilty are always afraid,

the coup conspirators and terrorist junta have conflated the circulation of the NPF Discussion Points Document and Petition to the African Union and SADC with Dr Mujuru’s visit to President Mugabe. The Sunday Mail goes even further with their deceit by describing the visit as a meeting with the Mugabes (note the emphasis on plural) blissfully unaware of the fact that Dr Grace Mugabe has been out of the country attending to a family blessing, for which celebrations are in order.

The deceit that Dr Grace Mugabe was present when Dr Joice Mujuru visited President

Mugabe is consistent with the dirty modus operandi of Mnangagwa and Chiwenga of

manufacturing false intelligence for purposes of disinformation in pursuit of their personal

political objectives. Hazvisvodi zvirume izvi (these contemptible men have no shame). The

blatant lie that President Mugabe is forming a political party is totally at odds with the

indisputable fact that President Mugabe is retired and has no wish to come back to be Head of State and Government as clearly articulated in the last ZBR article.

The coup conspirators and terrorist junta have a well-established record of consistent and

persistent deception. They created deceptive narratives to discredit Dr Joice Mujuru in 2014.

Their web of deception was designed to create a wedge between President Mugabe and Dr

Joice Mujuru. Mnangagwa and Chiwenga have been working assiduously to create a web of

deceit to further their personal ambitions for plundering and looting Zimbabwe under their

model of kleptocratic primitive accumulation masqueraded as neo-liberalism.

In 2014, the kleptocratic cabal of the Junta used its control of military intelligence to

manipulate audio recordings done by a certain Charumbira, who is their mupostori-agent

codenamed Shumba. Charumbira used a wristwatch to record Dr Joice Mujuru whose content was then manipulated by the Junta. The manipulated audios would feature Dr Joice Mujuru disparaging both President Mugabe and Dr Grace Mugabe and would give the impression that Dr Mujuru suffered from unbridled ambition. The other security services, namely the police and intelligence, were cast as having been captured by Dr Joice Mujuru to such an extent that the technical branches of both the CIO and ZRP were not allowed to authenticate the recordings as would normally happen in such cases. Mnangagwa and Chiwenga’s vendetta continues to this day as evidenced by the massive purges in the ZRP and CIO.

Honourable Dydmus Mutasa was reported to be plotting with other liberation movements in

the SADC region to depose President Mugabe for the benefit of Dr Joice Mujuru. His then

director, Charity Moyo, was said to have reported to Chiwenga and Mnangagwa the alleged

plots that also allegedly involved ANC leaders such as Comrade Matthews Phosa. Charity

Moyo was rewarded by being made a senior director in Mnangagwa’s government office

when he was elevated to Vice President. Honourable Tendai Savanhu was also accused of

having driven to Botswana to be given funds by President Khama to depose President

Mugabe.

Honourable Rugare Gumbo was reported as having said that President Mugabe would “go the Kabila way”; that is to say that he would be assassinated by a member of his security detail.

Similarly, grave allegations were made that Honourable Nicholas Goche had hired Israeli

assassins to kill President Mugabe. A similar deception was also being peddled more recently against Honourable Dr Chombo, but that was quickly dismissed because the image used to attempt to validate that deception was from a media report from South America. These webs of deceit that cost Dr Joice Mujuru her VP post were woven by Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.

This was not done Dr Grace Mugabe.

Mnangagwa and Chiwenga’s current failure to infiltrate and derail the NPF has forced them

to make the clumsy false assertions that Dr Grace Mugabe seeks to lead the NPF. That is not true. I can confirm that Dr Grace Mugabe delights in the opportunity that has now availed itself for her to spend more time with President Mugabe and the family. Dr Grace Mugabe will be focusing on the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Foundation and the philanthropic work that she has always been doing at the orphanage prior to her being invited to join politics by the Lacoste coupsters who included Oppah Muchinguri, Prisca Mupfumira and Pupurai Togarepi amongst others.

Iwe neni tine basa. Mkhulu loMsebenzi.

Asante Sana.