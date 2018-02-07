Grace Mugabe Not Even In Zimbabwe Yet Mnangagwa Print Says She Has Annexed Mujuru – Zhuwao

7

BREAKING NEWS – EU Pledges To Assist Mnangagwa Stabilize Economy

BREAKING NEWS – EU Pledges To Assist Mnangagwa Stabilize Economy

Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, February 6, 2018

By Farai D Hove| Former First Lady Grace Mugabe is not even in Zimbabwe so how can the state media publish a story saying she has struck a deal with Joice Mujuru, says President Robert Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao.

Zhuwao, writing in his latest column brief, says Grace is currently outside the country attending to her new grandchid.

Hon. Patrick Zhuwao

by Honourable Patrick Zhuwao on 6
the February 2018

The ZBR notes the panic, palpable fear and jittery response of the coup conspirators and
terrorist junta to the emergence of the New Patriotic Front. Two issues, in particular, are
leaving Mnangagwa and Chiwenga worried sick. They do not know the leadership of the
NPF, and therefore do not know where to send their decaying tanks, armoured cars and SAS soldiers to murder and assassinate the NPF leadership. Secondly, despite their futile efforts to infiltrate and derail the NPF, they have absolutely no idea of the NPF’s innovative strategy, let alone how to address it.

As expected, Mnangagwa and Chiwenga were caught flat footed by the fact that the NPF’s
emergence on the political scene was by way of a comprehensively detailed and damning
petition to the African Union and SADC. The petition, which has been received by the
regional and continental leadership, provides a blow by blow summary and analysis of the
bloody coup of 15th November 2017 which is backed by direct and irrefutable evidence
generated by the so-called “command element” itself during the coup and recorded by their
coup secretary, George Charamba.

Unsurprisingly, the coup conspirators and terrorist junta, who have no credible responses to
the petition, chose to weave a web of deceit to divert people’s attention from the petition to
towards personalities. They aptly demonstrated the adage that “simple minds discuss people” by the front page article in the Sunday Mail of 4th February 2018 entitled “Grace Mugabe, Mujuru in elections pact”. The first sentence of that article boldly lies that President Mugabe is forming a political party with Dr Joice Mujuru and Dr Grace Mugabe. Vanoreva nhema (they are lying).

They base their deceit on the purely social and human act that Dr Mujuru visited President
Mugabe on Tuesday 30th January 2018. True to the saying that the guilty are always afraid,
the coup conspirators and terrorist junta have conflated the circulation of the NPF Discussion Points Document and Petition to the African Union and SADC with Dr Mujuru’s visit to President Mugabe. The Sunday Mail goes even further with their deceit by describing the visit as a meeting with the Mugabes (note the emphasis on plural) blissfully unaware of the fact that Dr Grace Mugabe has been out of the country attending to a family blessing, for which celebrations are in order.

The deceit that Dr Grace Mugabe was present when Dr Joice Mujuru visited President
Mugabe is consistent with the dirty modus operandi of Mnangagwa and Chiwenga of
manufacturing false intelligence for purposes of disinformation in pursuit of their personal
political objectives. Hazvisvodi zvirume izvi (these contemptible men have no shame). The
blatant lie that President Mugabe is forming a political party is totally at odds with the
indisputable fact that President Mugabe is retired and has no wish to come back to be Head of State and Government as clearly articulated in the last ZBR article.

 

The coup conspirators and terrorist junta have a well-established record of consistent and
persistent deception. They created deceptive narratives to discredit Dr Joice Mujuru in 2014.

 

Their web of deception was designed to create a wedge between President Mugabe and Dr
Joice Mujuru. Mnangagwa and Chiwenga have been working assiduously to create a web of
deceit to further their personal ambitions for plundering and looting Zimbabwe under their
model of kleptocratic primitive accumulation masqueraded as neo-liberalism.

In 2014, the kleptocratic cabal of the Junta used its control of military intelligence to
manipulate audio recordings done by a certain Charumbira, who is their mupostori-agent
codenamed Shumba. Charumbira used a wristwatch to record Dr Joice Mujuru whose content was then manipulated by the Junta. The manipulated audios would feature Dr Joice Mujuru disparaging both President Mugabe and Dr Grace Mugabe and would give the impression that Dr Mujuru suffered from unbridled ambition. The other security services, namely the police and intelligence, were cast as having been captured by Dr Joice Mujuru to such an extent that the technical branches of both the CIO and ZRP were not allowed to authenticate the recordings as would normally happen in such cases. Mnangagwa and Chiwenga’s vendetta continues to this day as evidenced by the massive purges in the ZRP and CIO.

 

Honourable Dydmus Mutasa was reported to be plotting with other liberation movements in
the SADC region to depose President Mugabe for the benefit of Dr Joice Mujuru. His then
director, Charity Moyo, was said to have reported to Chiwenga and Mnangagwa the alleged
plots that also allegedly involved ANC leaders such as Comrade Matthews Phosa. Charity
Moyo was rewarded by being made a senior director in Mnangagwa’s government office
when he was elevated to Vice President. Honourable Tendai Savanhu was also accused of
having driven to Botswana to be given funds by President Khama to depose President
Mugabe.

Honourable Rugare Gumbo was reported as having said that President Mugabe would “go the Kabila way”; that is to say that he would be assassinated by a member of his security detail.

 

Similarly, grave allegations were made that Honourable Nicholas Goche had hired Israeli
assassins to kill President Mugabe. A similar deception was also being peddled more recently against Honourable Dr Chombo, but that was quickly dismissed because the image used to attempt to validate that deception was from a media report from South America. These webs of deceit that cost Dr Joice Mujuru her VP post were woven by Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.

This was not done Dr Grace Mugabe.

Mnangagwa and Chiwenga’s current failure to infiltrate and derail the NPF has forced them
to make the clumsy false assertions that Dr Grace Mugabe seeks to lead the NPF. That is not true. I can confirm that Dr Grace Mugabe delights in the opportunity that has now availed itself for her to spend more time with President Mugabe and the family. Dr Grace Mugabe will be focusing on the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Foundation and the philanthropic work that she has always been doing at the orphanage prior to her being invited to join politics by the Lacoste coupsters who included Oppah Muchinguri, Prisca Mupfumira and Pupurai Togarepi amongst others.

Iwe neni tine basa. Mkhulu loMsebenzi.
Asante Sana.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • 2018

    Zhuwawo is confused,he is looking for sympathy and yet he is shadow of Sekuru. He is bitter because he never got chance to loot from NASSA

  • NEHANDA

    True. Looting yaanotaura iwe nasekuru na mbuya vako maka looter zvishoma. $3.5million yaitorwa nambuya vako on every trip kusvika president’s budget rave mu defeceit ne almost double the allocation hamuna kuguta ka. Iwe na mbuya vako messed up big time muri 2 ndimi major reason takaitwa fade up na Mugabe. As long iwe na gogas vako muri mu picture chero party iyoyo ikanaka sei hatiuyiko. Hameno try Mozambique kune ma origins ako pamwe vanganzwa tsitsi.

  • Truthfulness

    Those dread locks are obviously getting tangled in his head obscuring his thinking! None the less Zimbabwe is still better off without the likes of the Mugabe’s and their whole extended families Zhuwao included and we certainly do not miss any of the G40 criminals either – they are jealous that Zimbabwe has hope again and this is ONLY because they were removed with the trash! I wish they would drown in their sewers now because Zimbabwe will never be a Mugabe dynasty again! Bring back farmers, bring westerner’s, bring murungu business people BUT STAY AWAY Mugabe and G40 rats!

  • Brad

    Go back to Mozambique Patrick.

  • joseph mutasa

    Grace Mugabe used to laugh at Zimbabweans who went to UK to “clean ass” at old peoples homes.

    Its now your turn Grace to clean an old man’s ass not in Manchester but right here in Harare.

    And who the hell are you calling President? Robert? You people are sick in the head.

  • Make Zimbabwe Great

    Ana Zhuwawo titange tagadzirisa economy yavamamvemve then tapedza mozoita henyu chikudo chenyu ichi. Pliz ndapota.

  • steve blomefield

    what a pathetic propaganda piece. almost all rhetoric. emotive words. a match that flares for one second before going out. People despise zanu pf. Use your money. Pay people. buy equipment. and then fade into history as a has been. a pathetic attempt to revive the rich but hated Mugabe name. Grace, your mental state shows how easy it is to deceive you with fantasies of grandeur. Don’t you realize that you relatives know you will fail but they just want to suck your money? They are unemployable except in fantasy rigging. Robert is a geriatric man sitting in a grandfather chair, drinking tea, unable to be the grand strategist he was before. He is willing to allow you to try out your impossible dreams, at least you are busy doing something. Throw away your money on a certain New Zanu failure project. We won’t laugh at you because we won’t notice your party quietly fading into oblivion.