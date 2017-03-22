Grace Mugabe Preempts Coup D’état

First Lady Grace Mugabe has effectively preempted a Coup d’état against her office.

The state media reports that Zanu PF Women’s League across the country’s provinces have staged demonstrations against Deputy Secretary for Women’s Affairs Eunice Sandi Moyo and Secretary for Finance Sarah Mahoka.

The women’s league is accusing the two of working against the First Lady and Secretary for Women’s Affairs Amai Dr Grace Mugabe, insulting her and misappropriation of funds.

In Harare, members of the women’s league gathered at the provincial headquarters expected to be addressed by the party leaders.

In Mashonaland East in Marondera town, members of the Zanu PF women’s league gathered at the Mashonaland East provincial headquarters in Marondera for the demonstrations against the two.

Reports say members of the Youth league also joined in the demonstrations.

One of the placards denouncing Mahoka and Sandi Moyo in Marondera is written: “Pasi Ne The Stealing Sisters” (down with the stealing sisters).

In Matabeleland North, the Zanu PF women’s League has also gathered in Lupane to demonstrate against Sandi Moyo and Mahoka, with members of the youth wing also taking part and singing revolutionary songs denouncing the two.

In Masvingo, the women’s league members gathered at Chief’s Hall in Mucheke where they waved placards and sang songs denouncing Sandi Moyo and Mahoka.

Addressing the women after being presented with a petition to deliver to the First Lady, Masvingo province women’s league chairperson Veronica Makonese said anyone who insults the First Lady will have to bear the full wrath of the women.

Masvingo Minister of State Shuvai Mahofa said the women’s league has always had disciplined leaders, adding that Sandi Moyo and Mahoka have brought shame on the institution.

She said the women’s league will not tolerate thieves and back-biters.

In all the provinces, the women are holding placards denouncing Mahoka and Sandi Moyo.

Some of the placards were written: Sandi The Double Dealer, Ashungurudza Mai Ashungurudza Tose; Stop It, Stop Stealing; Kumira naMahoka Hutengesi; Pasi Nezvivanhu Zvinodherera Amai; Sandi Wemota DzeGamatox; Hamba Sandi Hamba Mahoka; Phansi Ngokungabantu Okudelela Umama; Sandi Ungadelela Umama Udelela Thina; Zenze ra Sandi na Mahoka Ngarikwachurwe. – State Media