Grace Mugabe President By 2019, Says Former Minister

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | A former Cabinet Minister in President Robert Mugabe’ s government has revealed how the veteran ruler has hatched a plot to handover power to his wife.

The First Lady Grace Mugabe’s ascendancy was necessitated by the nonagenarian’ s desire to pass the button to a trusted person, according to former Cabinet Minister Dzikamai Mavhaire.

Mavhaire was the first Zanu PF MP to challenge Mugabe to cede power before he was kicked out of the party.He is now the National People’s Party (NPP) chairman.

Mavhaire said Mugabe foresaw the need to handover power to a trusted person and he knew his sons were too young to be involved in the Zanu PF succession matrix.

He said Mugabe dismissed both Joice Mujuru and Emmerson Mnangagwa to clear the way for his wife.

“Grace Mugabe will ascend to the Presidency by 2019.

Mugabe changed the constitution to accommodate Mnangagwa in the new setup and he new he would be subtracted from the equation.

Mugabe also knew that both Mujuru and Mnangagwa would stop his wife’ s ascendancy so he fired them,” said Mavhaire.

“If Mugabe wins the elections, he will stay in power for just a year and he will handover power to his wife,” said Mavhaire.