Grace Mugabe & Prophet TB Joshua Pictured Together For The First Time In History?



First Lady Grace Mugabe and the man she has for years criticised, the Nigerian necromancer TB Joshua have been pictured together in Harare following the preacher’s arrival in the capital city.

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Walter Magaya has pulled an ace from under his sleeve after successfully flying in TB Joshua for what promises to be an explosive Easter holiday crusade at his Waterfalls base in Harare.

The popular Nigerian pastor and televangelist, born Temitope Balogun Joshua, but commonly referred to as TB Joshua, arrived in Harare last night in a private jet and was booked at the Rainbow Towers Hotel. The full programme of his visit is yet to be released with Magaya’s close aide, overseer Admire Mango, confirming the pre-Easter crusade with the two powerful men of God.

Joshua will address Magaya’s PHD Ministries followers at the Freedom Square (Robert Mugabe) adjacent to Rainbow Towers Hotel, Harare at 9:30am today.

“Prophet Magaya’s spiritual father arrived in the country this evening (last night) and as you are aware he is a philanthropist, he will be visiting the poor in our midst before the joint life-changing crusade next week,” he said.

Mango said PHD Ministries would hold a Press conference to give details on the activities and programme which TB Joshua and Magaya will follow in the next few days leading the crusade dubbed Destroying Your Enemies and Giving New Life.

TB Joshua was granted entry into Zimbabwe by government despite their long love-hate standing history over some prophecies he has delivered on the future of the country and its leaders.

Secretary for information George Charamba yesterday said Zimbabwe was open to all religious leaders because the Constitution allowed for freedom of worship.

“Did you want us to deny him a visa so that you can go around saying the government has blocked him? Our borders are open to anyone who meets the legal requirements,” Charamba said.

Tourism minister Walter Mzembi said the visit by TB Joshua was a timely boost for local tourism and endorsed his stance that religion was a key tourism driver.

“Religious tourism is very important for the country and it’s in line with our economic blueprint ZimAsset, it will create jobs locally and bring in foreign currency as many people come for the crusade,” he said.

Zanu PF promised to create over 2,2 million jobs through the implementation of ZimAsset during the 2013 election campaign, but has so far been struggling to make good its election pledge.

Top government ministers last night were visiting Rainbow Towers to meet TB Joshua where they were reportedly receiving anointing oil and deliverance.

A source close to the Magaya camp said Zanu PF leaders who fear they could be purged from the party as succession wars get nasty have been asking TB Joshua to give them “protection” oil.

“I saw about six high-level ministers leaving the hotel at different intervals after getting oil from the man of God. They want to know if they will be safe from ouster in the Zanu PF wars,” a hotel staffer told NewsDay. – 1st April News