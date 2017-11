Super Sunday as Vapositori meets Dr Amai Mugabe AT RUFARO Super Sunday as Vapositori meet Dr Amai Mugabe Rufaro Stadium Posted by ZimdiTv on Sunday, November 5, 2017

First Lady Grace Mugabe has just quoted a Bible verse that talks about bloody warfare. The text is in the book of Isaiah and reads: “Not weapon formed against you shall prosper and every tongue that will rise in judgement against you you shall condemn.”