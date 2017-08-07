Grace Mugabe Reported To Judges

Teachers have reported First Lady Grace Mugabe to the Human Rights Commission for allegedly abusing school children. FULL TEXT:

Following the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ)’s letter of complaint to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) about the abuse of children’s rights and stifling of teachers’ rights, the union scored big as the commission invited ARTUZ to a meeting to deliberate on the issues raised.

In a letter dated 01 August 2017, ZHRC acknowledged that with the 2018 elections fast approaching and the looming abuse of teachers and children’s rights, it was imperative that political parties respect human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the constitution.

ZHRC warmed up to ARTUZ by cordially inviting the union to the 09 August 2017 meeting after the union raised a red flag on ZANU PF officials’ continued deliberate disregard of the constitution. In a letter to ZHCR, the union enlisted cases of a coterie of instances whereby children and teachers’ rights were deliberately infringed by ZANU PF officials.

Chief among the perpetrators of violations presented to ZHRC by ARTUZ is Grace Mugabe during her so-called ‘meet the people’ tours. Pictures of sullen and hungry faces of children bunched together with some holding banners at Grace Mugabe rallies presented a sad reality of abuse of school children’s rights by the First Lady ironically referred to as ‘Amai’ in ZANU PF political circles.

Not to be outdone is President Mugabe, a man ironically referred to as ‘Father of Africa’ by his bootlicking party members. Evidence gathered by ARTUZ from Mugabe’s ongoing ‘Meet the Youths’ interface rallies presented a sorry picture and gory disregard of fundamental freedoms of teachers and school children coupled with abuse of school buses.

Citing Section 58 and Section 81 (1) (h) of the Constitution, ZHCR agreed with ARTUZ that it is critical that the organizations hold a meeting to deliberate on rights of children and teachers in light of the raised concerns by the union.

ARTUZ INFORMATION DEPARTMENT