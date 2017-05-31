Grace Mugabe Reshuffles Women’s League

The First Lady Grace Mugabe has reshuffled the Women’s League, getting rid of two former close allies, Eunice Sandi Moyo And Sarah Mahoka.

The secretary for Finance Mahoka rose to fame last year after she launched frontal attacks against Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa publicly humiliating him in front of cameras at a war vets meeting. In a new twist Mahoka who was speculated to be working at the behest of the Grace Mugabe has met her unfortunate demise, as she gets replaced in the powerful League by Caroline Mugabe.

The state media reports that the League’s national executive council has announced the appointment and re-assignment of three of its members to fill vacant posts left by Moyo and Mahoka.

The two resigned following countrywide demonstrations against indiscipline and corruption levelled against them.

Announcing the appointments in Harare today, the Zanu PF Women’s League Secretary for Administration, Letina Udenge, said Thokozile Mathuthu has been elevated to the position of Deputy Secretary for Women Affairs, replacing Moyo.

Prior to her re-assignment, Mathuthu was the Secretary for Information and Publicity and has been replaced by Judith Ncube who prior to this latest re-assignment was Secretary for Land Reform and Resettlement.

Cde Caroline Mugabe is now the new Secretary for Finance, a position left vacant by Cde Mahoka.

Mugabe was Deputy Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare prior to this latest appointment.

The appointments and re-assignments are in accordance with Article 26, Section 264 of the Zanu PF constitution.

The Women’s League national executive council also said in view of that Mashonaland East Provincial Women’s League executive council had no substantive chairwoman since last year, the national executive council in consultation with the province has co-opted Mary Jonasi to the position of provincial chairperson.

Jonasi takes over from Beatrice Nyamupinga who was holding the post on an acting capacity.