Grace Mugabe Safe Only in A New Tsvangirai Led Govt Of Zimbabwe

By Precious Musarurwa| It is quite an issue with deep underlying insights and impressions concerning the future of the first family, the safety of the incumbent, and the need to salvage an already damaged legacy. Mugabe, once the blue eyed boy of the West, has run down generations of economic growth and investment and this is truly a matter of personal concern at his old age. Just imagine the age of his non exemplary children, and the dismal discord his wife brings to the table in succession politics. These grounds of analysis no longer need rocket science, but basic elementary mathematics.

Tsvangirai will protect Grace Mugabe? @mrtsvangirai — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 23, 2017

There are good and sound scenarios that may otherwise present a picture of a Mugabe who most probably feels more rested six feet under with his wife and children’s future guaranteed under a Tsvangirai administration than that of his cabals.

The argument pretty illuminates when one looks at the characters that Mugabe himself is faced with as alternatives to the security and welfare of his young family. Even the then Monday morning tea cup conversations with the then Prime Minister will generate strong implications to consider a more human character who has consistently and steadfastly given Mugabe a run for his money in every election head on.

Had it not been the apparatus under the close eye of the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs (Mnangagwa and ZEC), Tsvangirai would have given Zimbabweans a taste of his true leadership for Zimbabweans; to which a glimpse was experienced across the country during the GNU.

Grace Mugabe’s political ambitions have been publicly playing center stage in chucking Mujuru out of Zanu PF politicking and later derailing a Mnangagwa smooth succession. Not to mention that Mnangangwa could have been part of the Presidium had it not been what became to be known as the 2004 Tsholotsho Debacle and what was then termed the women’s quarter system. Grace, on the other hand, feels that the only way to security is to be part of the presidium as we have already gathered that she could be installed as the second or third vice president just before Mugabe ceases taking charge of the public office. The resistance from Zanu PF was always to be predicted and the cosmetic dressing of

the matter left Joyce Mujuru derailed and Mnangagwa into the mix of Presidium functions.

The subsequent maneuvers have seen an attempt to force back the woman quota representation into the Presidium, a trick that was used against Mnangagwa leading to the Tsholotsho debacle and the rise of Joyce Mujuru to be a Vice President of Zimbabwe.

Now the Zimbabwe political discourse has evolved. The Tsvangirai-led youths have finally rallied and threaten a protracted battle against ZEC. They know that this is where the election rigging momentum and apparatus practically condenses. This strategy might as well rattle Mugabe as another determined effort to dismantle his long need to die in office. This is while there is the obvious and highly probable reality that people will eventually join forces with every movement targeting ZEC for reforms before 2018 election. This is what we call serious political pressure. Dictators, ruthless as they can be, have been bowed down by such national movements when they are in high momentum. The MCD-led youth

movement against ZEC is thus another point of reality that should worry Mugabe and Grace.

However, Mugabe surely must have thought through the scenario of Tsvangirai in power, and the implications of such a scenario on the welfare and security of his family. Grace has done so much damage not only in the Zanu PF party, but to its much needed stakeholders: the voters. She has removed people in almost the entire Mazowe catchment, replaced them with animals and buildings that benefit her family and friends. People hate that. Zanu PF surely is unsettled by her strong appetite to property and land grabs. In her bid to take charge and in cohorts with the Kasukuwere, Jonathan Moyo cabal, Grace has angered war veterans and driven them to choose and support a Mnangagwa succession as there don’t seem to be green light under her leadership.

Tsvangirai, from a social and worker movement, has always preached over the years that Mugabe must not fear for the after-election reprisals. Mugabe might finally need to heed this message from Tsvangirai; lest he turns in his grave when his cabals try cannibalism on his very own wife. The first lady Grace does not seem to realize her vulnerability which will probably need a true and democratic statesman who will not take advantage of her relationship with Mugabe, but probably take back Mazowe to the people, the buildings and schools to benefiting orphans and vulnerable children in and around Mazowe.