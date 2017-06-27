Grace Mugabe School Claims 100% Pass Rate

Staff Reporter| First Lady Grace Mugabe’s school has announced that it has enjoyed a 100% pass rate just 4 years after it’s establishment in 2013.

An official staffer seen by ZimEye in a promo announcing saying, “At Grace Mugabe Junior school we provide every child across the world with every opportunity to reach their potential academically, spiritually and physically.

“Amai Mugabe Junior school is one of the top 20 schools in Zimbabwe with 100 % pass rate, courtesy of the qualified experienced teachers, state of the art and boarding facilities. Register at Amai Mugabe Junior school today.”

When he launched the school in 2013, President Robert Mugabe said the First Lady cannot be stopped when ever she sets her mind on something.

“Once she has set her mind on something, she can never be changed. Ini ndaitoti hatingachinje pakati nepakati ivo voti aiwa, that is how she is,” he said.

The school is adjacent to Grace’s Children’s Home and was built by a Chinese company.