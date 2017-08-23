Grace Mugabe Scores Another Diplomatic Victory

ANA – First Lady Grace Mugabe is in another diplomatic boost after the organisation which last week made headlines viciously castigating her in the Gabriella Engels saga, has come out in another alliance with white Rhodesians to fight the Zimbabwean government over land.

The land issue is a highly emotive one on the African continent, while many did not agree on the manner it was carried out in Zimbabwe, the principle behind and the continued fight against racism could be areas Mrs Mugabe and her supporters will ride on as the Engels case takes a new twist.

Many had sounded alarm that AfriForum cared less for Engels and the alleged assault and getting her justice, but rather the organisation was just seeking a platform to fight the Mugabe’s, a position confirmed by the latest developments.

The land issue is a highly emotive one in South Africa too dividing the nation over racial lines.

South African media reports that AfriForum is assisting the group, who say Mugabe’s government is in contempt of a 2008 judgment that they should be compensated.

White farmers whose farms were forcibly taken over by supporters of President Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe say they have “launched a new international legal initiative to seek justice and compensation”. “Dispossessed Zimbabwean commercial farmers have launched a new international legal initiative to seek justice and compensation for the loss of their farms and livelihoods, and to stop the ongoing farm seizures which are ravaging the economy,” said Ben Freeth, spokesman for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Tribunal Rights Watch, Zimbabwe, in a weekend press statement. The chaotic fast-tracked land reform in 2000, which was often violent, saw thousands of white commercial farmers ejected from the land and their workers displaced. Only a few hundred of the 4 500 white farmers still remain on their farms in Zimbabwe. Since their eviction these farmers have mounted various legal initiatives to either get the farms back or get compensation. “We have a final and binding judgment from the SADC Tribunal in 2008 which held that fair compensation should be paid by the Zimbabwe government for land it had taken and the government is in contempt of it,” said Freeth. “Unless the culture of impunity stops, no investment will take place in our country and the economic crisis will deepen. Without property rights and the rule of law our negative trajectory as a failed state will accelerate.” Freeth said on August 16 and 17, formal notices to initiate proceedings were served by the farmers’ legal team on President Mugabe, three cabinet ministers and the Zimbabwean government collectively under the SADC finance and investment protocol. He said South African civil rights group AfriForum was assisting the Zimbabwean farmers in this legal initiative to invoke the legal protections of the SADC finance and investment protocol.– African News Agency (ANA)