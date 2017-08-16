Grace Mugabe Secretly Jets Into Zimbabwe

By Dorrothy Moyo | Zimbabwe’s First Lady Grace Mugabe yesterday secretly flew into Zimbabwe after failing to turn herself in to police in Johannesburg for the case of allegedly assaulting her son, Chatunga’s female friend, Gabriella Engels on Sunday night.

3 senior ZANU PF sources revealed Grace is now in Zimbabwe, although no direct statement could be obtained from State House.

Journalists were furious when they were stretched from 1pm all the way to 4pm after the Police Minister Fikile Mbalula had claimed Grace Mugabe would appear at Wynberg Magistrates court. It turned out the case was at a different court, Randburg and even there journos later found out that there was neither suspect, nor a police docket.

“One cannot be a fugitive for not appearing at a court to which they have not been summoned & when they have not been charged of any crime!” ZANU PF Secretary for Science, Jonathan Moyo, tweeted last night.

“Yes, she’s back in the country. But this case of assault you are asking about we have no knowledge of it,” another source said.

“Why are you journalists attacking the First Lady, what comment do you seek? ,” another said.

Grace had flown to South Africa reportedly to have an injured foot examined, and an intelligence source was quoted saying she was travelling on a civilian green passport.

No trace of Grace

There was drama Tuesday after the South African Police Service were found struggling to locate Zimbabwe’s First Lady, Grace Mugabe.

This came as the police conflicted with their own minister over President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace’s whereabouts. This was following the police case in which Mrs Mugabe allegedly assaulted her sons’ female friend in a Johannesburg hotel at the weekend.

More drama erupted when it emerged the police docket was found missing. The case was supposed to be heard at 1pm but time dragged on without a sight of the First Lady. By 4pm, sources on the ground inside Randburg Magistrates court told ZimEye the docket was still to be produced.

“We are with the prosecutors here and they still do not have the docket”, said one source during the ZimEye LIVEBLAST program.

So where is Grace Mugabe now? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 15, 2017

Another source, the leader of the Zimbabwe Communist Party, Ngqabutho Mabhena told ZimEye, by 4pm many journalists had given up and were deserting court. (WATCH THE VIDEO HERE).

ZimEye was told that the case could drag into the night.

But how could the case proceed with neither a docket and suspect in the case, Grace Mugabe? A South African police spokesman said Mugabe’s whereabouts were unknown, correcting the police minister, Fikile Mbalula who earlier in the morning claimed that she had handed herself in to police.

Mugabe, 52, is alleged to have attacked Gabriella Engels, 20, with an extension cord, wounding her forehead and the back of her head.

Police minister Fikile Mbalula originally said Mugabe had walked into a police station on Tuesday, and that she would appear at Wynberg (later turned out to be Randburg) magistrates court on Tuesday afternoon.

However, police spokesman Vishnu Naidoo later told AFP: “The negotiations over the suspect handing herself over have not concluded and our investigations have not finalised. The minister learned later that it just didn’t materalise as it was supposed to.

“We have identified a suspect but she hasn’t handed herself over yet. We do not know her whereabouts at this stage.”

Journalist Simon Allison tweeted that Grace Mugabe’s motorcade had been spotted coming back from the airport in Harare.

Pictures on social media appear to show Engels bleeding in Capital 20 West hotel in Johannesburg upmarket district of Sandton after the alleged attack on Sunday.

Mugabe allegedly arrived with bodyguards at the hotel on Sunday and accused Engels of living with her sons, Robert and Chatunga, both in their 20s, who are based in the city.

“We were chilling in a hotel room, and [the sons] were in the room next door. She came in and started hitting us,” Engels, a model, was quoted as saying by the TimesLIVE website.

“The front of my forehead is busted open. I’m a model and I make my money based on my looks.”

Mugabe has two sons and a daughter with the Zimbabwean president.

South Africa’s foreign affairs spokesman Clayson Monyela said Mugabe’s trip was “a private visit so government cannot get involved if an alleged crime is committed”.

Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, a provincial minister in Gauteng province, told Jacaranda FM that the case should be pursued through the courts. “We hope that it will send a strong message to all leaders who abuse their power and assault innocent people in our country,” she said.

Mugabe’s two sons were kicked out of the Regent luxury apartment complex in Sandton a month ago after an incident in the middle of the night, staff at the complex told Reuters. Regent manager Imelda Fincham did not elaborate but confirmed the pair had left. “They’re no longer here,” she said.

Grace Mugabe regularly speaks at rallies in Zimbabwe and is seen as a potential successor to her increasingly frail husband.

In 2009, a press photographer in Hong Kong said Mugabe and her bodyguard had assaulted him. Police there said the incident was reported but that no charges were brought.

Grace was in the news again in late July when she challenged her president husband to name his preferred successor.

The issue of who will succeed Mugabe has deeply divided Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party. One faction supports Grace and the other Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is recovering in a South African hospital after he fell ill and was airlifted from Zimbabwe. – Agence France-Presse and Reuters contributed to this article