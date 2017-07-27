Grace Mugabe Sets Agenda For Bob’s Big Announcement

Staff Reporter | First Lady Grace Mugabe’s call for President Robert Mugabe to immediately announce his successor is an agenda setting, for the announcement of an arrangement already agreed on within the ruling Zanu PF party a political commentator Dingizulu Macapulane has said.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday evening, Macapulane said that there is no way the First Lady would have made that kind of a public declaration without President Mugabe’s knowledge.

Macapulane said that Grace’s calls are only a confirmation of something that has already been agreed in the Zanu PF and being “covered up” as an impromptu call which President Mugabe will “react” to.

Macapulane a self exiled former politician described Mugabe as a mafia who is trying to get the sympathy of the people to execute his succession plan amid reports of his deteriorating health.

Mugabe has previously declared it illegal for any of his party supporters to speak about his successor.

Senior ZANU PF member who is also War Veterans Welfare Minister Tshinga Dube was last month dragged to President Mugabe’s office for reprimand after he made a similar call while addressing war veterans at a rally in Harare.