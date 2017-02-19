Grace Mugabe Sex Chat In Front Of Kids

Grace Insults Tsvangirai's Wife Grace Insults Tsvangirai's Wife Posted by ZimEye on Friday, February 17, 2017

First Lady Grace Mugabe blew up all public decency when she on Friday went into sex talk in front school kids.

Mrs Mugabe while addressing her first rally in Buhera on Friday went into cultural conflict when she began speaking about intimacy.

While alleging that Joice Mujuru sold her body to Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo she likened Mujuru to the Queen of a bee hive, “Queen Bee.”

During her delivery she would repeat the word sex, “kuita bonde” several times while saying

“vaMutasa mungakungurusana naro ziQueen B mukarikwanisa?

Muchaona (Joice) abvisa hembe pavanhu,” she alleged, while adding that Mujuru must simply seek for forgiveness from her.

Grace Mugabe was speaking in Morgan Tsvangirai’s home area, Buhera.