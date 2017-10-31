Grace Mugabe Shot Down By Masvingo Province On Chadzamira

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| Members of the Masvingo Provincial Executive Committee yesterday refused to endorse the First Lady Grace Mugabe backed decision to suspend Provincial Chairman, Ezra Chadzamira.

Chadzamira has for months been accused of blocking women supporting Grace Mugabe from traveling to Harare for a politburo meeting, claims which many in the province have dismissed. The development comes as President Robert Mugabe earlier this year said there are certain people in Masvingo who are complaining saying they do not want to be ruled by Harare.

In an explosive Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting held yesterday, angry party officials also castigated Foreign Affairs Minister, Walter Mzembi for allegedly disclosing internal party affairs to the public.

The PEC meeting members reaffirmed unwavering support for the 29 000 people who elected chairman Ezra Chadzamira and Secretary for Administration Brian Munyoro.

” The PEC has rubbished Chadzamira’s suspension as a mere theatrical act by a party Political Commissar who is both mentally and politically unstable,” said an official.

” As PEC we do not recognise the purported suspension because (Saviour) Kasukuwere made a unilateral decision.

We would want to meet the President himself so that we can present our issue one on one. There was gross violation of the constitution by a man whose little understanding of his office and mandate as a party commissar is not only alarming but shocking. The NPC should understand that his role is to recruit and not the opposite. You can not, in your sober sense suspend officials through a bond paper,” said another party official