Grace Mugabe Shuts Down ZACC Case Against Jonathan Moyo

By Staff Reporter| First Lady Grace Mugabe has shut down the case of Higher and Tertiary Education minister Professor Johnathan Moyo’s alleged theft of half a million dollars, and at the same time ordered the law enforcement agents to stop investigating the matter.

Moyo is being investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on allegations of swindling more than $400 000 from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund, a department which falls under his portfolio.

The minister has not denied accessing the funds, but has instead justified the corrupt activity by saying that he took the money and bought bicycles for his local Tsholotsho home area’s traditional leaders.

Grace on Saturday while addressing Zanu PF supporters in Chinhoyi said allegations against Zanu-PF Politburo member are “lies”, adding that only President Mugabe has the prerogative of removing Moyo from his post.

In apparent reference to Prof Moyo Grace said: “Kucreator ma corruption cases against them, nhema dzega dzega. Nhema. It’s too much.”

“We have been quiet for a long time. This must be stopped. Aiwa ka, varume ka, kana musingiwirirane, garai pasi mutaurirane, muite iron out maproblems enyu musati mabuda panze. Makabuda nemaproblems panze saka tokudzidzisai panze vanhu vachinzwa.”

Prof Moyo is leading G-40, a Zanu PF faction pushing for Grace to succeed her aging husband, President Robert Mugabe in a fierce succession dispute rocking the party.

Moyo, is using social media platforms to discredit Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa who leads another Zanu PF faction.

In October last year, President Mugabe blocked the Tsholotsho North constituency legislator’s arrest by the members of the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission.

Mugabe that month demanded to know who had sanctioned Moyo’s arrest without briefing him, and that was after Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko had raised the issue.