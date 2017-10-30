Grace Mugabe Sidekick Bounces Back

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Amasa Nhenjana, a declared G-40 member, has bounced back as the Acting Zanu PF Provincial Chairperson.

Nhenjana was handpicked by the First Lady Grace Mugabe last year as she sought to dismantle the Team Lacoste faction.

Ironically Nhenjana has bounced back following Ezra Chadzamira’ s suspension for the second time.

Zanu PF Provincial Commissar, Jeppy Jaboon told party members and government officials at the inauguration party for Masvingo State Minister, Paul Chimedza, Nhenjana would replace suspended provincial chairman Chadzamira.

Political analysts have warned more heads will role as Chimedza seeks to prune perceived Team Lacoste elements.

Nhenjana could not hide his excitement as he celebrated his return to the powerful post in the province.

” I am happy to be back and I will work closely with Dr Chimedza and Dr Mzembi. Although I am older than both of them I will take orders from them because they are my bosses,” said Nhenjana.