Grace Mugabe Sidekick Launches Palace Coup

Staff Reporter | First Lady Grace Mugabe’s sidekick, the Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Paul Chimedza has staged a bloodless palace coup, becoming the new Zanu PF deputy chair in the troubled Province.

Unelected Chimedza according to local reports fills the vacuum left after top Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa allies were recently suspended from the leadership of the fractious region.

Chimedza was thrust into the hot seat following the death of the vocal Shuvai Ben Mahofa.

Responding to congratulatory messages on a social media platform, Chimedza said he was ready to address the challenges in the volatile province .

“Thank you for your comments, I really appreciate your compliments.I am ready for the challenges and I am confident everything will be resolved,” said Chimedza.

Contrary to Chimedza’ s sentiments, government sources at Benjamin Burombo Building have pointed out senior officials are unwilling to embrace the newly appointed Minister.