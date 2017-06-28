Grace Mugabe Sidekick Pushes War Vets Minister Out

A rival section of former freedom fighters opposed to the Christopher Mutsvangwa-led executive, has organised a massive demonstration against War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube for backing calls to have President Robert Mugabe name a successor.

The demonstration will be held in Harare this morning at the Zanu PF headquarters.

George Mlala, who is representing the section of war veterans aligned to a parallel executive led by Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene said all the provinces will participate at the demo to show support for Mugabe.

“It’s not a demonstration. It’s a statement, in reaction to what the minister of War Veterans said.

“They (war veterans) want to support the president and to tell him that what he is doing is the right thing and that as the war veterans we are behind him.

“It’s a solidarity statement with the president, that he should not be pressured to name a successor. It’s unconstitutional,” Mlala told the Daily News.

“Of course there is going to be many people as war vets are going to come from all provinces from across the country,” he added.

Speaking in his Makokoba constituency on Sunday, Dube stirred a hornet’s nest when he backed the larger section of war veterans who have been calling Mugabe to name a successor.

“Sometimes people don’t understand them (war veterans); for instance when they said they are now looking at the future leadership. Some people think they mean to say they are being disloyal to our president, no not at all.

“We respect our president. He has done so much for this country. He has brought about land to the people who never had land. He has brought education to our nation but they are talking about the future.

“…But we are saying we are very happy with our president we want him to win the next election but eventually he will decide to retire, we don’t know when but when that time comes that’s what the war veterans are saying.

“When they (war veterans) choose some of these people, it’s not because they are tired of our president, no, not at all, they are only misunderstood.

“There is nothing wrong with aspiring to be a president, if you want to be but its people who choose you, you can’t choose yourself,” said Dube. Daily News