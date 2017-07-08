Grace Mugabe Sidekick Wins Manicaland

The Zanu PF Manicaland provincial leadership has unanimously endorsed the Politburo recommendations that Dr Samuel Undenge a First Lady Grace Mugabe ally is the bonafide provincial chairman of the party and that the vote of no confidence passed on him was null and void.

The provincial leadership met in Mutare under the auspices of the provincial co-ordination committee meeting and deliberated on a number of issues.

In an interview after the meeting, Zanu PF Manicaland provincial secretary for administration, Kenneth Saruchera said the provincial leadership unanimously endorsed the politburo recommendations which resolved the provincial leadership crisis and set aside the vote of no confidence passed on provincial chairman, Dr Undenge.

Speaking at the same occasion the Zanu PF Politiburo member and National Secretary for Youth Affairs Kudzi Chipanga said with the 2018 elections around the corner there is need for leadership to bury personal differences and work together for the party.

Manicaland Minister of State, Mandi Chimene briefed the delegates about the command agriculture programme and the Chimoio shrine visit scheduled for next month.

The provincial co-ordination meeting was attended by Politburo, Central Committee, National Consultative Assembly members and other members of Zanu PF.- state media