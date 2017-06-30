Grace Mugabe Skips For South Africa Misses Rally

Staff Reporter | First Lady Grace Mugabe has missed her husband’s much talked about Masvingo rally, for a trip to South Africa to check on their two kids.

Recent media reports revealed that the two Mugabe sons were abruptly removed from Dubai and relocated to South Africa.

Mugabe told thousands of his party supporters in Masvingo that Grace traveled to South Africa to see where their children are staying. Mugabe apologised for her not being part of the rally today.

The state media reports that Chatunga and Robert Jnr are studying in South Africa.

“I want to start by thanking our youths because the spirit you now possess is now scaring a lot of people, that spirit of unity…That’s what we want..our job as the seniors was to show direction to you.”