Grace Mugabe Slapped With Fresh Lawsuit | BREAKING NEWS

First Lady Grace Mugabe together with South African Minister for International Relations Maite Nkoana-Mashabane have been sued by Gabriella Engels, over the diplomatic immunity status which allowed Mugabe to leave South Africa without being arrested. The two ladies have been served with fresh papers. However, in a new twist Nkoana-Mashabane is quoted in South African media saying that granting Mugabe diplomatic immunity was the most painful experience.



“I am here. My name is Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. [I am] a very responsible mother, you can ask my children. Others know I am very supportive. It’s been a very painful exercise. It still is. Having said that, we are following the law,” she told reporters in Pretoria.