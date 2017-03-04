Grace Mugabe Stampede: 8 People Killed | BREAKING NEWS





By Terrence Mawawa, Chivi| 2 People were killed at Grace Mugabe’s rally in Buhera on the 17th February, is has been established.

Earlier reports say there were 8 people killed when Mrs Mugabe doled out various donations while campaigning for the 2017 elections.

The former legislator for the area Hon. Eric Matinega says he was told 8 people were killed. “Yesterday I received information that six people had died in the stampede to access goods allegedly donated by Grace Mugabe at Munyanyi, Buhera North. Today I sought to verify this information. I am now told that two more people have since died bringing the number to eight. Like any right thinking person, I am deeply concerned by this disturbing news.”

But Murambinda Hospital staffers tell ZimEye.com they are aware of only 3 people who were affected. “But of these none of these were hospitalised here. We were only told of the mishap at the time,” one of the staffers said. It is said the people were trampled to death at the rally and no official documented postmortem conducted, all caused by intelligence tampering.

Names and full identity details were not available at the time of writing. ZimEye is continuing these investigations. Did you witness something or you know someone who was affected? Contact ZimEye on +447426863301

More people killed.

Today also marks 22 months since First Lady Grace Mugabe first launched her death rallies in 2015. The meetings saw several people killed in horrific stampedes as Mrs Mugabe dished out goods stolen by ZIMRA from poor citizens at the Beitbridge border post.

Scores of people were injured at Shindi High School as they scambled for First Lady Grace Mugabe’s donations.

Mrs Mugabe’s pickings, distributed in the name of philanthropy, left several people dead during her ‘death’ rallies. (SEE FULL SATELLITE MAP). Critics argue the First Lady has been raiding the Zimra (border confiscated goods) warehouses to dish out to people. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW…



At Shindi High School, villagers were nearly crushed to death while scrambling for maize meal, shoes and grocery items distributed by Chivi Rural District Council Chairman Killer Zivhu, who showered praises on Mrs Mugabe. Zivhu described the First Lady as a woman who had a kind and warm heart for the starving masses.

“We wish to thank our kind -hearted First Lady for giving each household here mealie meal and no one has been left out of the food distribution process.Therefore we should support those who care for us and let us all vote for Zanu PF in 2018,” said Zivhu.

This came at a time when there are reports her party Zanu PF is intercepting food relief bags from various donor agencies in a way to silence perceived opposing voices.

Political analysts believe Mrs Mugabe is using food aid to penetrate the volatile province of Masvingo. The First Lady is working with President Robert Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao, Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo and National Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere to advance the G40 faction’s cause in the explosive province.

