Grace Mugabe Suspends More Renegades

First Lady Grace Mugabe is dealing a hard blow against those members of the women’s league she leads who are defying her authority, with many being mercilessly thrown into the political dust bin.

The state media reports that barely two weeks after suspending seven of its top members, Zanu-PF Bulawayo Province has barred the organ’s provincial chair Eva Bitu and three others from co-ordinating party activities.

Bitu, Douglas “Bin Laden” Gangaidzo (Deputy Provincial Commissar), Nokuthula Sibanda (Women’s League Provincial Transport Secretary) and Constance Ndlovu (Women’s League Deputy Provincial Secretary for Security) are accused of siding with ex-Women’s League Deputy Secretary Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo.

Moyo and the organ’s former Finance Secretary, Sarah Mahoka, resigned in early 2017 after being called out for undermining Zanu-PF Secretary for Women’s Affairs and First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe and allegedly diverting party funds to personal use.

The Bulawayo quartet was suspended after a Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting at Davies Hall last Sunday.

Provincial Chairman Denis Ndlovu; his deputy, Killion Sibanda, and Central Committee member Godfrey Malaba attended the meeting.

Ironically, Bitu had earlier suspended seven members of her executive over similar charges.

Ndlovu confirmed the PCC meeting, but declined commenting further “as we are yet to finalise all procedures for suspensions”.

“Yes, the PCC looked at the issue (of suspensions) but at the moment, I can’t say anything because of certain procedures that have to be followed. We will let the Press know at the rigth time,” said Ndlovu.

Party insiders in Bulawayo told The Sunday Mail that Bitu, Sibanda, Gangaidzo and Ndlovu were suspended for organising a PCC meeting without consulting the Provincial Chair.

They were also suspected of “enjoying a cosy relationship” with Moyo and Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere who is accused of plotting to topple President Mugabe.

Last week, Bitu suspended Margaret Moyo Zvipore (commissar), Tariro Zhou (security), Rose Stinta (gender and culture), Sibonginkosi Maphosa (administration), Junior Ndlovu (education) and Revai Kawusiyo (deputy information secretary).

A seventh member, Rossy Phiri, could be expelled over allegations of “taking orders” from Sandi Moyo.

The party’s provincial headquarters — Davies Hall — was also turned into a battlefield as Zanu-PF members traded blows during a PCC meeting.

Anti-riot police were called in to control youths who wanted to disrupt the meeting accusing the provincial leadership of supporting Kasukuwere.

Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko has since condemned the violence, describing it as “embarrassing and uncalled for”.

VP Mphoko said those advocating Kasukuwere’s ouster simply wanted to replace him even as he had no case to answer.

The party’s Secretary for Youth Affairs, Kudzanayi Chipanga, has tasked members of his executive in Bulawayo to investigate the cause of the skirmishes. – state media