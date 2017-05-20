Grace Mugabe Takes No Prisoners, More Suspended

The Zanu-PF Bulawayo Provincial Women’s League Executive has suspended six of its members for “taking orders” from the organ’s former national Deputy Secretary, Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo.

A seventh member, Rossy Phiri, could be expelled over the matter.

Margaret Moyo Zvipore (commissar), Tariro Zhou (security), Rose Stinta (gender and culture), Sibonginkosi Maphosa (administration), Junior Ndlovu (education) and Revai Kawusiyo (deputy information secretary) were suspended following the executive’s meeting of May 6, 2017.

They were prohibited from participating in party activities, and will soon appear before a disciplinary committee chaired by Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial deputy chair Simon Khabo.

In a letter to the group dated May 9, 2017, provincial Women’s League chair Eva Bitu said the seven were still reporting to Moyo despite her resignation after being called out for extortion and undermining Women’s League Secretary and First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe.

Part of the letter reads, “You are hereby advised that the provincial Women’s League Executive at a meeting held on the 6th of May 2017 decided to institute disciplinary action against you.

“(a) In your capacity as a member of the provincial Women’s League of the party, you are found guilty of disrespecting your senior leadership;

“(b) Barring party members to partake in the demonstrations against E. Sandi Moyo and Sarah Mahoka (former Women’s League Secretary for Finance);

“(c) You are liable for withholding information, calling district leadership to attend a meeting directed by the Women’s League National Executive. You are still holding meetings within your districts without the knowledge of the provincial chairperson.

“(d) You still continue to sympathise and take orders from E Sandi Moyo.”

Bitu declined commenting yesterday and referred questions to Zanu-PF Central Committee member Judith Ncube who also refused to discuss the matter.

“I don’t have any comment regarding that issue; it’s an internal matter,” Bitu said.

However, a senior provincial official confirmed the suspensions and possible expulsion.

One of the suspended executive members who requested anonymity said the allegations against her were false.

“We are being charged with siding with Sandi Moyo, but we used to travel with her because she was our boss. That doesn’t mean that we are equally guilty of her wrong doings. We are not part of Sandi Moyo; we don’t sympathise with her and we never take instructions from her.

“We remain committed to Zanu-PF and we want our side of the story to be heard. I vehemently deny allegations that we incited people not to attend marches against Sandi; that’s not true and that’s a complete fabrication. The charges must be dropped and suspensions overturned.”

Moyo and Mahoka are accused of taking money from businesses and church leaders in the party’s and Amai Mugabe’s names, and then pocketing it.

It is believed the two got US$100 000 from a popular prophet.

Further, they are said to have undermined Amai Mugabe on several occasions, a charge that ignited countrywide demonstrations by Women’s League members against them.

Facing possible expulsion, Moyo and Mahoka resigned, and the party accepted this, but ordered them to pay back the extortion proceeds.