Grace Mugabe Takes Over | OPINION

By Themba Mthetwa | The succession political developments and manoeuvres that are taking place within ZANU PF are clear indicators that points to Dr Grace Mugabe as the preferred successor of President Mugabe. It won’t be a far fetched assumption to believe that the mysterious death of Solomon Mujuru in August 2011 was part of the grand plan to remove obstacles for Dr Grace Mugabe to rise and rise to the top. In August 2014 Dr Grace was parachuted to the position of president of ZANU PF women wing from a position of a none card holder side stepping Oppah Muchunguri. She was then able to sit in ZANU PF politburo the highest decision making body in ZANUPF and within this top executive political body Dr Grace Mugabe was able to make far reaching decisions unrestrained.

In September 2014 Grace Mugabe obtained a fast-track controversial doctorate in philosophy and earned the title ‘Doctor’ conferred to her by her husband President Robert Mugabe at a graduation ceremony held at the University of Zimbabwe.

In October 2014 Dr Grace Mugabe was given unlimited resources by President Mugabe and government to conduct a self-publicity campaign across width and breadth of the country dubbed ‘Meet the people tour’. Many of the pro-G40 members took an active part during that country wide campaign.

Dr Grace Mugabe was instrumental in dislodging Joice Mujuru then Vice President to President Mugabe from both ZANU PF and government through the process of dehumanization and extermination. In December 2014 President Mugabe obediently responded to the calls by his wife Dr Grace Mugabe to carry out the biggest purge of Joice Mujuru together with eight cabinet ministers from both ZANU PF and government. A ZANU PF G40 disciplinary committee which Dr Grace Mugabe was also part of and main decision maker was immediately formed and went into a rampage to purge other ZANU PF officials perceived to be sympathetic to both Mnangagwa and Mujuru at provincial structures. The strategy was to disseminate and liquidate the support based for Mnangagwa so that he was isolated and left without backers.

In August 2016 war veterans divorced their long relationship with President Mugabe asking him to step down in hard hitting communique but President responded by dismissing the war veterans’ leaders from ZANU PF but unfortunately he could not purge them from the war veterans association. Although the War veterans appear to support Emmerson Mnangagwa it is difficult to pin it down with certainty whether it is a ploy by invisible strategists to accuse Mnangagwa of treason by working with the war veteran to topple a democratically elected President.

The birth of G40 was a strategy to dislodge Emmerson Mnangagwa who up now remains the biggest obstacle for Grace Mugabe’s ascendance to fully take over the reins of ZANU PF. Emmerson Mnangagwa continues to be a target by Grace Mugabe, President Mugabe and G40. The proposal for a women quarter in the presidium of ZANU PF is a plan that will be implemented to push out Mnangagwa and push up Dr Grace Mugabe to the position of vice president in an extra ordinary congress likely to be called by President Mugabe after the 2018 elections. Current core Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko is a surrogate who will then represent the imaginary ZAPU in pursuance of the now defunct unity accord signed between ZANU and ZAPU in 1987.

Once this plan is achieved President Mugabe will announce Dr Grace Mugabe as his successor to lead until the next elections in 2022. It is a matter of time for President Mugabe to make that historic announcement. The best time for President Mugabe to anoint Dr Grace Mugabe as his successor is when he rigs himself into power in the 2018 general election. He is prepared to spend huge sums of money to make this a reality. Indications are that President Mugabe prefers the 2018 to be funded by government not by international organisation. This is designed to make rigging easier with a high possibility to use the military to set up a secret printing press to print as many ballot papers as possible.

Sandi Moyo and Sarah Mahoka who are in the top brass of the women’s league are being shown the door by Dr Grace Mugabe; their crime is that they appear to be expressing a desire for a leadership position of a future woman Vice President. Dr Grace Mugabe believes strongly that is reserved for her. Grace is prepared to guard and protect it with her heart, blood and soul because the position of vice president is the path way to the top position of being the president

Dr Grace Mugabe is currently working as an apprentice understudying the President with respect to the doctrines and codes of power and control; divide and rule; instilling fear in hearts and minds; and stick and carrot which President Mugabe has used all these years to remain in power. Dr Grace Mugabe is in fact currently performing all the duties of a president. Senior government and ZANU PF official are already complaint to her influence and authority even though Dr Grace Mugabe does not hold a position in the public office.

“Mugabe will rule from the grave. ZANU PF supporters will vote for Mugabe’s corpse and Mugabe will rule from a specially adapted wheel chair”, Dr Grace Mugabe, the first lady and wife of President Mugabe said. According to Dr Grace Mugabe, President Mugabe will continue to rule even if he is incapacitated and bed ridden. Dr Grace Mugabe wishes that President Mugabe was immortal but nature says “No”. When Dr Grace Mugabe made this foolhardy announcement the intellectually handicapped and rigid ZANU PF supporters ululated expressing their approval and acknowledgement of a ridiculous proposal that unwittingly demeans their sense of judgement, intellect and wisdom. It is inconceivable for any reasonable person to believe that in any event a deceased comrade Robert Mugabe can win votes in his grave. The proverbial speech by Dr Grace Mugabe about the eternity of life of President Mugabe even in his death perpetuates an idea that power should be bestowed within the Gushungu family. Grace Mugabe definitely harbours presidential aspirations and she is the preferred choice of President Mugabe to Emmerson Mnangagwa.

President Mugabe and his wife are working as team. They are simply outsmarting the usually shamefaced ZANU PF bigwigs and supporters that have always lived by their label of being ‘Mugabe’s women’ suggested by Margaret Dongo and ‘cowards’, pronounced by Julius Malima (EFF). The ZANU PF supporters were long tamed by President Mugabe and he no longer needs a leash to control them.

The presenting exploits by Dr Grace Mugabe with help of her husband is that she is firmly establishing herself to a point where it will impossible to ignore her. Dr Grace Mugabe wants be the next President of Zimbabwe using her proximity to the President as leverage to parachute herself to the top of the ZANU PF leadership hierarchic. She smells, touches, sleeps and feels power. The thought of losing and living without power in the absence of President Robert Mugabe is creating in her overwhelming anxieties. She derives her power from the power of the President that gives her access to unlimited state resources, privileges and entitlements. The death of her husband entails a loss of her public presence, loss of power and influence, a loss of unlimited access to resources, authority, control and an extravagant life style. The prospect of loss of power is making her act ruthlessly on perceived and imagined competitors. Dr Grace Mugabe will target anyone within ZANU PF who expresses a desire to contest for presidential leadership. Grace currently has the resources and backing from the President to purge anyone with Presidential aspirations. Her belief is that once she wins within ZANU PF she has won everything including any threats the opposition political parties might pose.