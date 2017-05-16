Grace Mugabe: The Enemy Of Zimbabwe`s Progress

The First Lady Grace Mugabe, has been labelled by the opposition leader of Transform Zimbabwe, Jacob Ngarivhume, as the enemy of Zimbabwe`s economic and political progress because of her flamboyant way of living.

Ngarivhume made the remarks at the weekend during commemorations of Mother’s Day in the high-density suburb of Budiriro, Harare.

He said without an “understanding First Lady”, the country would not develop.

“Although we know our country is in deep trouble because of Zanu PF’s ruinous policies, one of the biggest problems that we face is First Lady Grace Mugabe. That woman is the source of many problems that the country is facing,” he said.

“Things started to deteriorate when former First Lady Sally (Mugabe) died. When this one (Grace) came in, she began to cause all sorts of troubles while squeezing the economy through her lavish demands. Imagine a person can buy a ring worth $1,4 million in a country where people are facing too many hardships.

“Do you think that person can be able to restrain her husband on ruinous policies and lavish spending? We need serious people who understand the plight that many citizens are going through.”

Ngarivhume said Grace should urge President Robert Mugabe to step down and leave the presidency for more capable people.

He said his party was involved in coalition talks with other opposition parties to beef up the campaign to dislodge Mugabe in next year’s presidential race.

Ngarivhume also challenged women to take a leading role in ensuring that people register to vote for the upcoming elections.

“Women, you are the human asset that we have in this country. Despite all the challenges we are going through, you have remained strong and continued working for your families. We are going for watershed elections next year, but the whole process starts now with ensuring that you register to vote,” he said.

“If it means going into the streets to demand the even electoral playing field, then let it be so. Even if it means that we need go into the streets to defend our votes, then let it be. This time around we are not fearful, we will do all possible to defend our votes.”-NewsDay