Grace Mugabe The Tactical Powerful Politician And The Angry Mother

Being a parent is no easy task. It's even harder when your little angel turns into something resembling a Tasmanian Devil and suddenly the issue of discipline rears it's difficult head.

It’s not a simple task to decide what counts as a sufficient punishment for any particular “crime”. And as Mom or Dad, you’re the one who has to make that call for your individual children.

When it comes to children one becomes a person. Being a parent is not like occupying an office. It is a personal emotional position.

Parents are human beings tasked to bring out another being. The major task is to build the character of such humans which will conform to the society they live in. A parent is a source origin cause protector or a guardian. Meaning he or she guards the unseen human in you.

A parent is defined as a care giver of the offspring in their own species. Parents parent a parented child. Parenting skills are an experience passed on through generations.

A parent has a right to discipline a child in order to achieve the expected human out of that child.

What is discipline?

Discipline means different things for different people. For some it’s physical and involves a smack on the bum or something more severe. For others it may mean calmly explaining the wrongful deed and working from there. At the end of the day, no one can tell you how to teach your child the life lessons that you want them to learn. In most if not all African societies discipline is physical. There no African human being who escaped physical discipline from the parents. Parents would use anything in a disciplinary rage.

The disciplinary measures and the intensity vary.

Parents beat up their children out of love and not out of cruelty.

Children of top people are disciplined in different ways.

The former president of Kenya Cde Jomo Kenyatta drove to a boarding school and canned his errant son on assembly. That son was beaten in a way some would describe as abuse. Thanks to the canning the child is a president of Kenya now. Not by appointment but by popular demand. Without the beating he would be dead or in prison now.

Former American president G W Bush was known to be strict. He produced another president. Thanks to his strictness.

Beating as a punishment is practiced in strict army trainings. The best soldiers are from the toughest physical training.

The first lady of Zimbabwe acted within her right to discipline her children. In an African culture every person of your child’s age is your child and therefore liable to discipline.

Many Africans have been disciplined by their friends’ parents.

The actions of Grace Mugabe the First Lady are as normal as breathing. The only problem is the bad publicity. The unpatriotic journalist and those foreign media guys who are peddling the news totally disregarding the other side. Besides being a First Lady Grace is a woman a human being and a mother.

Disciplining this girl who attacked her and screamed obscenities was expected. This was a natural reaction of every mother.

Grace is now the victim here and our enemies now use this situation to punish the tireless hardworking first lady. In the process they tarnish the image of our country.

The most painful thing is when our own people peddle the lies and contribute to denigrating the first family. The information which has not been explored is that the 20 year old girl punched the first lady. The body guards had to draw a gun. In he bid to run away the girl hit the corner of the wall and injured her forehead and scratched her leg.

Knowing what she has done the girl did not even want to make a report to the police until some opportunists grabbed a chance on the famous train and jumped in.

There are people ridding on the name of the first lady in order to gain fame. A simple domestic misunderstanding between a mother in law and a daughter in law has been escalated to unprecedented levels.

How should parents raise their children? Given the critical importance of the first few years and even months of life for a child’s intellectual, emotional, and behavioral development, it is essential to understand that to many people the question of raising children means how parents should discipline their children. While no one right answer to this question it should be clear that in our culture discipline include massaging a child with a stick or hand at a faster speed.

The discipline, must be authoritative or firm-but-fair discipline. Its firmness is deetemined by the response of those disciplined. The severity responds to the way the disciplined responds. In this style of discipline, parents set clear rules for their children’s behavior but at the same time let their kids exercise independent judgment. When their children do misbehave, the parents patiently explain to them why their behavior was wrong and, if necessary, discipline them with beating , and similar responses.Most childhood experts think authoritative discipline aids children’s moral development and helps produce children who are well behaved. The examples of Kenya will confirm the above theory.

Many parents instead practice authoritarian discipline. These parents set firm but overly restrictive rules for their children’s behavior and are generally not very warm toward them. When their children misbehave, the parents may yell at them and punish them with relatively frequent and even harsh spankings. It is thought that such punishment is necessary to teach kids how to behave, many childhood experts think their authoritarian discipline ironically produces children who are more likely to misbehave. If that happens a more forceful weapon must be used. You can not reward a misbehaving child. You cant give him an ice cream for the work not done.

The first lady has shown that she is a real mother. She did not apply Uninvolved discipline. Parents who practice this style generally provide their children little emotional support and fail to set rules for their behavior. This style of parenting is associated with antisocial behavior by children and other negative outcomes, especially when compared with authoritative parenting.

Despite the modern cry of not beating children most Africans continue to approve of it: almost three-quarters think that it’s “sometimes necessary to discipline a child with a good, hard spanking”

However, families do differ in the degree to which they use spanking and, more generally, the degree to which they practice authoritative versus authoritarian or the other styles of discipline.

Beating up children is thought to be the best for children’s development.

Now coming to the saga unfolding. The first lady was attacked by a child. The child was so abusive and violent probably under the influence nobody knows for sure. Those around first lady had pick up the less dangerous weapon. Remember there were guns there but the picked the harmless code which is more harmless of the plug. This was used to shoe away the marauding advancing not sober little girl who unfortunately got injured in the process.

In a very unlucky event the first lady who has kept silent and quite even up to today was portrayed as the aggressor. She is being demonised mauled and pocked by the media and a number of social media experts.

Again this is the fire fuelled by papers. It will soon die out.

For parents out there beware of the Media

