Grace Mugabe To Appear In Court

Ray Nkosi | First Lady Grace Mugabe will appear in court on the 25th of April over the diamond ring saga she is involved in.

Judge President George Chiweshe has postponed to the 25th of April the matter in which a now exiled Lebanese businessman, Jamel Ahmed is involved in a legal battle with the Mugabe.

The First Lady’s lawyer, Mr Wilson Manase said the postponement came with the consent of the legal practitioners of both parties after there was a realisation that there are supplementary papers required to be filed. More to follow…