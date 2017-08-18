Grace Mugabe To Get Diplomatic Immunity And Go Back Home | LATEST

For heads of state & their spouses the immunity applies at all times when the heads of state are in office! https://t.co/21JBR23xUx — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 18, 2017

The South African government is planning to grant diplomatic immunity to Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe, allowing her to return to Harare and avoid prosecution for the alleged assault of a 20-year-old model, a government source said on Friday.

The source said there was “no way” Mugabe, 52, would be arrested for the alleged assault, but that Pretoria expected the granting of diplomatic immunity to be challenged in court.

Earlier this week Gabrielle Engels laid criminal charges against Mugabe, after claiming Mugabe assaulted her when she found her with her sons at a flat in Sandton. Engels had a huge bandage on her forehead where Mugabe allegedly hit her with an electric plug. Images of her showing a gash on her head have been circulating on social media. On Thursday Advocate Gerrie Nel said that would be representing her in her bid for justice. Source-Reuters and IOL