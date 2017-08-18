Grace Mugabe To Get Diplomatic Immunity And Go Back Home | LATEST

2

The South African government is planning to grant diplomatic immunity to Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe, allowing her to return to Harare and avoid prosecution for the alleged assault of a 20-year-old model, a government source said on Friday.

 The source said there was “no way” Mugabe, 52, would be arrested for the alleged assault, but that Pretoria expected the granting of diplomatic immunity to be challenged in court.

Earlier this week Gabrielle Engels laid criminal charges against Mugabe, after claiming Mugabe assaulted her when she found her with her sons at a flat in Sandton.

Engels had a huge bandage on her forehead where Mugabe allegedly hit her with an electric plug. Images of her showing a gash on her head have been circulating on social media.

On Thursday Advocate Gerrie Nel said that would be representing her in her bid for justice.

Source-Reuters and IOL

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Tsododo

    Somehow, I feel that Gerrie Nel will have his day when the case goes to court. The fact that “the suspect” tried to go for an out of court settlement confirms that she’s guilty. Handei tione. Mugabe must resign over this issue. His spouse must do minimum 5 years in jail for the assault. Kuonawo kwangu.

  • Tsododo

    The tickliest music ever sung in my life is to hear Our esteemed FL being referred to as “the Suspect” by rsa media.