ROBBOTS FOR GOATS: Grace Mugabe Launches Zimbabwe’s First Robbots In Own Ruzevha, Chivhu

First Lady Grace Mugabe is set to launch the first robbots in her rural home Chivhu.

Chivhu, one of the oldest towns in Zimbabwe had its first traffic lights installed at a cost of $38 000 in the tiny CBD on Sunday.

The robots are at the T-junction of Chivhu–Harare Road and Chivhu–Murambinda Road near Vic’s Tavern.

Investments Business Development Manager, Arnold Chisewe said the project cost an estimated $38 000 inclusive of supply and installation. He said the project is sponsored by the Japanese and is being carried out under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development. The robots will use solar mainly with back-up power from Zesa also available.

“For safety reasons, we will leave the robbots flashing for 10 days so that road users get used to them. The Ministry will also take advantage of that period to place signage and road markings and they will come back again to switch on the lights,” said Chisewe. Masvingo Mirror