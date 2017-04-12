Grace Mugabe “To Lose Everything” | BREAKING NEWS

11

Everything around her will turn against her

By Langton Ncube| First Lady Grace Mugabe is going to lose everything. Grace was yesterday told this will be divine retribution for her violent and illegal removal of loyal ZANU PF supporters – the villagers of Arnold farm. This was declared during a prayer session conducted by Kariba pastor Phillip Mugadza yesterday.

This comes after Grace for the second time defied a High Court Order, illegally and violently evicting villagers of Arnold Farm in Mazowe to make way for another of her private farming projects. This is the second time she has done this and to the same people who once again suddenly have no homes.

GRACE MUGABE – LIVE

….

Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, April 11, 2017

ZimEye caught up with Kariba based Pastor Phillip Patrick Mugadza who was busy addressing the Arnold Farm’s dejected villagers who now have nowhere to go, stuck in a bushy area near the Harare-Mazowe road.

Declared Pastor Mugadza, “we pray right now in Jesus mighty name that as she has removed people from where they are, may she also be removed from where she is. The person who has caused people to lose sleep in their houses, may she also get no sleep, in Jesus might name.

“The person who has caused trouble on others, may she also receive trouble. The person who has caused loss on others, may she also lose everything, in Jesus name.

“May her bed slap her with guilt, may her food give her guilt, may even her house bash her with guilt… even the dogs… because she is not fit for leadership, this is not the way to lead people. I pray that everything around her will turn against her, the trees…the food she eats each and every day. Father I pray that she may see war each and every day, fight her in the office Father, in Jesus’ mighty name.”

During the visit, ZimEye toured the farm area looking for the First Lady. But police details manning the area continuously blocked all entry points. ZimEye is continuing its pursuit to interview Mrs Mugabe.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Simplicity

    May her old husband turn against her including her children from her other marriages. May all her close friends turn against her, her looted riches, her ruthless army, her cabinet and mps, may everything turn against this evil and ruthless secretary. Amen and amen

  • PeterPan

    Chihuri is the biggest culprit in this country. How can the police allow such a thing to happen???

  • Fogmaster

    Do you know a marionette? thats what Chihuri, Chiwenga et al are?

  • Mina Makoti

    A case of severe sexually transmitted cruelty.

  • olga

    I also pray that she never finds peace, she is heartless and evil.

  • Shame

    God does not listen to such prayers. Forget. Jesus says vengeance is mine. Munoveranga which Bible.

  • Rorenz Hovekutsva

    Mwari ndiye anoona zvese. Maybe what he intends is to let those that think they are smart play out their game and allow fate to supersede in the end. No country remains colonized by its imperial master today, what makes a local terror government think it can do better where imperialists failed??

  • tamama Ndimugabe

    Pamberi napastor mgadza!!!

  • John Munda

    You are the one who has not read the bible. Prayers as such are there. People perish because of lack of knowledge.

  • stingray

    Refugees in your own country.what a shame.Smith was better that all these African leaders.

  • wilbert

    With regime change many things will change! Looted wealth will be taken back and given to the rightful owners -povo!