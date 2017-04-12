Grace Mugabe “To Lose Everything” | BREAKING NEWS

Everything around her will turn against her

By Langton Ncube| First Lady Grace Mugabe is going to lose everything. Grace was yesterday told this will be divine retribution for her violent and illegal removal of loyal ZANU PF supporters – the villagers of Arnold farm. This was declared during a prayer session conducted by Kariba pastor Phillip Mugadza yesterday.

This comes after Grace for the second time defied a High Court Order, illegally and violently evicting villagers of Arnold Farm in Mazowe to make way for another of her private farming projects. This is the second time she has done this and to the same people who once again suddenly have no homes.

GRACE MUGABE – LIVE …. Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, April 11, 2017

ZimEye caught up with Kariba based Pastor Phillip Patrick Mugadza who was busy addressing the Arnold Farm’s dejected villagers who now have nowhere to go, stuck in a bushy area near the Harare-Mazowe road.

Declared Pastor Mugadza, “we pray right now in Jesus mighty name that as she has removed people from where they are, may she also be removed from where she is. The person who has caused people to lose sleep in their houses, may she also get no sleep, in Jesus might name.

“The person who has caused trouble on others, may she also receive trouble. The person who has caused loss on others, may she also lose everything, in Jesus name.

“May her bed slap her with guilt, may her food give her guilt, may even her house bash her with guilt… even the dogs… because she is not fit for leadership, this is not the way to lead people. I pray that everything around her will turn against her, the trees…the food she eats each and every day. Father I pray that she may see war each and every day, fight her in the office Father, in Jesus’ mighty name.”

During the visit, ZimEye toured the farm area looking for the First Lady. But police details manning the area continuously blocked all entry points. ZimEye is continuing its pursuit to interview Mrs Mugabe.