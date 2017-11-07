Grace Mugabe Tsunami Hits As More Zanu PF Officials Fall, First Lady Gets More VP Nominations

The Zanu PF Harare province women’s league has thrown its weight in support of President Robert Mugabe’s decision to fire his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Zanu PF Harare province women’s league met to launch their membership statistics.

The province has also endorsed the First Lady Amai Dr Grace Mugabe to be the vice president.

In Matabeleland North, the province has also endorsed the First Lady as the candidate to fill position of a female vice president.

The resolution was passed at an emergency provincial coordinating committee meeting held in Lupane.

The Zanu PF provincial chairman Richard Moyo said the candidate for the vice president position was a recommendation of the provincial executive committee which met prior to the provincial coordinating committee meeting.

The province also announced that it is in full agreement with the decision by the party’s First Secretary and President Robert Mugabe to relieve Mnangagwa of his position as vice president.

The province went further to apologise to the First Family for the unruly behaviour displayed during the 9th Presidential Youth Interface Rally held at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

In Matabeleland South, the Zanu PF provincial executive council has backed the decision by President Mugabe to sack his former deputy Cde Mnangagwa.

The council that met in Gwanda this Tuesday also recommended the expulsion of 16 senior provincial leaders aligned to the former vice president from the party.

The provincial executive council described the move as long overdue.

The executive council members said that in order to cleanse the party of secessionists’ and factionists, those aligned to the former vice president should also be expelled from the party.

The meeting therefore passed a vote of no confidence on Minister of State Security Kembo Mohadi, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Obedingwa Mguni, Zanu PF provincial chairman Rabelani Choene, former Minister of State for Matabeleland South province Abednico Ncube.

Also included in the list are legislators Tambudzani Mohadi, William Dewa and Neva Khanye.

Cde Elizabeth Moyo, Section Ncube, Mthandazo Sibanda, Cecilia Ndubiwa, Qajiwe Mpande and Sifinini Rona Moyo and Cde Lesley Ncube have also been recommended for expulsion.

Provincial vice chairman Soul Mahalima Ncube said President Mugabe is the sole centre of power and all those working against him will not succeed.

Other executive council members recommended the ascendency of Grace to the presidium saying she is not only a disciplinarian and a hard worker, but a leader of integrity.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various districts, excluding Beitbridge.

The recommendations made by the executive council will be forwarded to the politburo for consideration.- state media