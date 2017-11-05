Grace Mugabe Tsunami To Wipe Out Mnangagwa’s Lacoste Members

Terrence Mawawa | The Grace Mugabe political Tsunami now targets to wipe out all Emmerson Mnangagwa’s supporters from Zimbabwe’s political map.

“Women and youths who are Lacoste members, you are gone. People must understand that there is one centre of power,” said Grace.

Mugabe taunted under fire Vice President Mnangagwa saying the best thing he can do is to go and look after his grandchildren at his farm.

The outspoken First Lady who roasted Mnangagwa in Bulawayo with the full backing of President Robert Mugabe yesterday was at it again today as she publicly ridiculed the nonagenarian’ s deputy.

Addressing church members at Rufaro Stadium today, Mrs Mugabe said the Zanu PF Women’s League would take back the Vice President slot previously occupied by Joice Mujuru.

The First Lady accused Mnangagwa of being power hungry adding he was behind the turmoil in the ruling party.

“My advice to him is let him go to his farm and look after his grandchildren.

We have already finalised the issue and we will reclaim our seat.

He(Mnangagwa) thinks he is too smart- now his mischievous acts are backfiring,” said Mrs Mugabe.

“This man wants to draw sympathy from the public and he wants to portray himself as a victim yet he is the culprit.

Mnangangwa is ungrateful and treacherous.The President promoted him and he never appreciated it,” said Mrs Mugabe.