Grace Mugabe Vicar Thoroughly Bashed By Vapostori And Now Expelled By Own Church

A Grace Mugabe vicar was thoroughly bashed and humiliated by vapostori while together with ZRP cops in Budiriro 3 years ago, and has now seen fate upon fate befall him. The man is also guilty of attacking Kariba based preacher Patrick Mugadza early this year.

By Paul Nyathi | The Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) which hosted Grace Mugabe’s controversial Super Sunday rally, endorsing her as the next Vice President held a Press Conference on Friday to dismiss their leader Archbishop Johannes Ndanga.

The council dismissed Ndanga for appointing Grace as the patron of the church without discussing the issue with the board and for also individually appointing ZANU PF inclined members into the board without consultation.