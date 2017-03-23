Grace Mugabe Walks Free, While Tich Mataz Is Convicted

$300 vs $1.3million

First Lady Grace Mugabe continues to walk free over a controversial case involving a $1.3 million diamond ring in the courts, while veteran radio and TV personality Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo has been convicted over a minor crime.

Tich Mataz, was on Tuesday found guilty of smuggling clothes and shoes from China into the country and was fined $300.

Matambanadzo pleaded not guilty to contravening the Customs and Exercise Act but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence against him.

Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube fined Matambanadzo with an option of two months in prison.

Matambanadzo through his lawyer, Mr Godfrey Makwaye, asked for time to pay the fine, prompting Mr Ncube to ask if he was lying when he said his client has huge savings in mitigation.

Mr Ncube did not comment on whether or not Matambanadzo will pay the duty he evaded.

In aggravation the prosecutor, Mrs Francesca Mukumbiri, said Matambanadzo contributed to the bleeding of the economy and sabotaged Government.

“His moral blameworthiness is high because of his celebrity status. He is expected to lead by example and observe the law. What example is he teaching the future generation?” said Ms Mukumbiri.

“Smuggling is a serious offence and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority is at the borders to collect revenue.” In his defence, Matambanadzo said that he believed his items fell under rebate and was ordered to leave with his bags by a “certain” Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) official. He also said Zimra machines were not working that day. Matambanadzo who is employed by ZIFM is facing charges of contravening the Customs and Exercise Act. On January 7 this year, Matambanadzo arrived at Harare International Airport on board Kenya Airways from China. After picking his boxes from the carousel, he went through the green route used by those with nothing to declare. He was stopped by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority official Patrick Mukanganwi, who asked him to go through the red route for inspection of his goods. The court heard that Matambanadzo was handed over to Patrick Mhanda who was manning cubicle No.3 of the red route. Matambanadzo was asked to complete a declaration form and he complied. Mhanda went through Matambanadzo’s stuff and noticed that he had several suits, shirts, track bottoms and shoes. Mhanda worked duty for the clothes and told Matambanadzo to pay $538,75. Mhanda went into the next cubicle to capture the information into the system, but Matambanadzo took the opportunity to disappear with his bags. The court heard that by so doing, Matambanadzo deprived Zimra of revenue amounting to $538, 75. – State Media