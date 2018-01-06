Grace Mugabe War Vets Leader Hunted For Stealing Rice

Langton Ncube| Former leader of a splinter group of war veterans, George Mlala, is wanted by the police to explain where he got tonnes of rice which were discovered at his house.

According to the state media, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said Mlala, was on the police wanted list after police discovered seven tonnes of rice found at his residential Flat Number 6, Trust Building at the Corner of 14 Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Street in Bulawayo.

Police reportedly launched a manhunt after he could not be located to account for the grain. Inspector Simango appealed to those with information that may lead to the location of Mr Mlala to may come forward or get in touch with the Officer-in-Charge CID Law and Order, Bulawayo, Detective Inspector Musona or the investigating officer Detective Inspector Mpofu on (09) 64232.

Mlala vanished from the public scene following Zimbabwe Defence Forces Operation Restore Legacy last November. He briefly appeared at Plumtree Border Post last month where he was observed hiding in a car in which former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and his family were travelling.