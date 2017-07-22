Grace Mugabe Will Be Made VP Under Mnangagwa Or Be Jailed? Zimbos Speak

Staff Reporter | Only 15% Zimbabweans have so far voted saying they believe First Lady Grace Mugabe will be appointed Vice President the day Emmerson Mnangagwa sets foot into State House. While 13% of respondents to a poll survey carried out by ZimEye believe she will be arrested.

The conclusion won by 15% was drawn from a large sample of over 181 Zimbabweans within and outside Zimbabwe. To ensure reliability, the sample was screened by an IP address filter which ensures only human beings vote.

“When” Mnangagwa Takes Over as President, Grace Mugabe Will : — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 21, 2017