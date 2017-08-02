Grace Mugabe Will Block Zodwa Wabantu From Seeing President Mugabe | POLL RESULTS

0

Staff Reporter| First Lady Grace Mugabe will block underwear-less socialite, Zodwa Wabantu from seeing her husband, Robert, most Zimbabweans have voted saying. This comes after Zodwa announced saying she is seeking to see the 93 year old man. The conclusion won by 31% was drawn from a large sample of over 64 Zimbabweans within and outside Zimbabwe. To ensure reliability, the sample was screened by an IP address filter which ensures only distinct human individuals vote. The voting has the below results:

Other polls are below:

Zimbabweans have voted overwhelmingly against Rita Makarau’s appointment to the ZEC-Zimbabwe Electoral Commission post she currently holds. Above are the results and below results from polls on other subjects.

 

SABHUKU VHARAZIPI CREATED OWN DEATH RUMOUR? – Investigation

— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 30, 2017

