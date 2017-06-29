Grace Mugabe Wins Expensive Diamond Ring Court Case | BREAKING NEWS

First Lady Grace Mugabe has won the case concerning an expensive diamond ring worth $1,3 million.

The man who blocked Morgan Tsvangirai from becoming President of Zimbabwe in 2008 after notoriously withholding the 2008 election results, Judge President George Chiweshe is the jurist who has passed off Grace’s victory.

Chiweshe has rescinded a court order which compels Grace and her son, Russell Goreraza to vacate three houses belonging to Lebanese businessman, Jamal Ahmed.

Ahmed was contracted by Grace to supply her a diamond ring worth over $1,3million, shortly afterwards reneging on the purchase order.

After the ring was delivered Grace decided she did not want it and demanded her money back.

In response the dealer, who has homes in Harare, explained that he had paid for the ring to a third party and needed time to raise the money. Grace was having none of this and demanded that the money is paid into her Dubai account. That is when all hell broke loose.

Ahmed maintains “any refund would have to be done in Harare through the account from which the original funds had come as a refund in Dubai could easily be seen as an externalisation of funds and I did not want to be party to anything that would appear illegal.”

The matter quickly escalated with the First Lady reportedly sending armed men to invade three of the dealers properties in Pomona and two in Avondale, Harare. His workers were kicked out. Grace’s son in law, Simba together with her son from the first marriage, Russell Goreraza threatened the dealer with all sorts of messages before taking over his properties.

The dealer then approached the High Court and obtained a verdict get the First Lady to leave his properties.

But Chiweshe has set aside the order after Grace’s lawyer Mr Wilson Manase of Manase and Manase Legal Practitioners argued claiming that his clients have nothing to do with the alleged grabbing of the property and that Mugabe’s name had unfairly been soiled.

To add salt to injury, the police have told the court that they placed the houses in question under police guard as part of their investigations into criminal allegations against Jamal.