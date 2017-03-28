Grace Mugabe Wins

In the intrigue characterising the succession war in Zanu PF First Lady Grace Mugabe has countered coup d’etat strategy within her ranks.
The state media reports that the Zanu-PF Women’s League leadership reportedly endorsed the ouster of senior members Eunice Sandi Moyo and Sarah Mahoka yesterday, with the national executive meeting of the organ expected to confirm the decision today.
The wing’s top 10 met in Harare yesterday, but Sandi Moyo (deputy secretary for Women’s Affairs) and Mahoka (secretary for Finance) did not attend the meeting. There were indications that secretary for External Relations in the Women’s League, Tabeth Kanengoni-Malinga was also absent.
“The (Women’s League) national executive is the one that must come up with the final say when it comes to disciplinary issues concerning the League.” The Women’s League national executive is made up of top 40 members of the wing, with 20 heads and 20 deputies.
The provincial chairpersons and members of the Youth League also joined members of the Women’s League and their provincial chairpersons in Bulawayo on Friday and reaffirmed calls for the duo’s ouster.
Charges against Sandi Moyo and Mahoka are that they were working against Amai Mugabe and President Mugabe. Mahoka also stands accused of denigrating Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba early last year.
Sandi Moyo has already said she was not moved by the protests, but conceded that if the wing wanted her out, it was free to do so.
She claimed the demonstrations were being sponsored by people who wanted to create a wedge between her and the First Family. Asked why she did not attend yesterday’s meeting, Sandi Moyo said: “Am I reporting to you now? No, I don’t report to you! I don’t talk to you about these things.”