Grace Mugabe with Mutumwa Mawere & Wicknell Picture Explained

Staff Reporter| A picture of the First Lady Grace Mugabe with businessman Mutumwa Mawere and Chikurubi Maximum Prison ex-inmate, Wicknell Chivayo sitting at Grace’s orphanage has been explained.

Mawere told ZimEye in a LIVEBLAST interview he only traveled to the First Lady’s orphanage as a donor not an associate. He also denied reports of being Chivayo’s associate. BELOW IS THE FULL INTERVIEW:

BREAKING NEWS – Mnangagwa, Chinamasa Unmasked | MUTUMWA MAWERE…

BREAKING NEWS – Mnangagwa, Chinamasa Unmasked | MUTUMWA MAWERE SPEAKS

Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Lunes, Hunyo 26, 2017

 

 

