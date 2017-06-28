Grace Mugabe with Mutumwa Mawere & Wicknell Picture Explained

Staff Reporter| A picture of the First Lady Grace Mugabe with businessman Mutumwa Mawere and Chikurubi Maximum Prison ex-inmate, Wicknell Chivayo sitting at Grace’s orphanage has been explained.

Mawere told ZimEye in a LIVEBLAST interview he only traveled to the First Lady’s orphanage as a donor not an associate. He also denied reports of being Chivayo’s associate. BELOW IS THE FULL INTERVIEW: