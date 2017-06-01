Grace Mugabe’s Attacks Slams Zuma’s Minister

Ray Nkosi | First Lady Grace Mugabe’s top ally Mandi Chimene has slammed President Jacob Zuma’s Higher Education minister calling him a “daft politician.”

The Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Chimene angrily lashed out at south African politician, Blade Nzimande.

The man yesterday attacked Robert Mugabe’s party calling it a “rural party.”

Chimene is quoted in the local Daily News saying; “It goes to show how daft he is as a politician because he thinks we went to war so that we could take residence in suburbs when the fact is that we fought for land and that is why we value the rural vote.”

Chimene goes further to say, “He (Nzimande) doesn’t know where the people are, hence his thinking is misplaced. The war of liberation was fought in rural areas, not in towns. Whether people are educated or not, they all have rural homes, so what is wrong with us putting our emphasis there.”

Chimene said even the African National Congress (ANC) knows the importance of the rural folk and I really don’t understand where this comrade is getting his political ideology from.