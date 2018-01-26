Grace Mugabe’s Dodgy Thesis Literally Smuggled Just After Chiwenga’s Coup

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s PhD thesis which has suddenly been published 4 years later, has opened a can of worms after it became clear that the document was produced only last month.

One news observer on ZimEye, said the matter is, “easy to settle…… just invite disGrace to give a lecture presentation on her thesis, and allow academics to debate her thesis publicly…..say, LIVE, on ZTV.

“If its legitimate, she will have no problem presenting, nor backing up her thesis in open un-planned for public debate, neh.

“The same goes for all our Jongwe Chefs with MAs PHDs and the like (unless earned and confirmed at reputable Tertiary Colleges of higher learning).

“The so-called Dr Obert Mpofu could usefully be invited to debate his qualifications too;….. but only after he has finished explaining the source of all his wealth and the shenanigans he got up to whilst Minister of Mines among other known misdemeanours….”

Below was the original ZimEye article published:

By A Correspondent | Former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s PhD thesis has suddenly been published, 4 years later after she was fast-tracked to completion and graduated in 2014.

The development comes barely a few weeks after lecturers at the University of Zimbabwe protested against Mrs Mugabe’s hurriedly completed PhD. She completed it in 3 months’ time and yet it took the University of Zimbabwe over 4 years for the thesis to be published.

Grace Mugabe graduated at the end of 2014, having taken just 3 months to complete her research.

At the time many academic and journalists questioned why the University Of Zimbabwe failed to make her thesis available the same way her nemesis Joice Mujuru’s was availed on the day of graduating.

Four years later, the thesis document has finally been made public, and it can be found on the following link.

A further audit which ZimEye reveals shows that the document was in fact prepared after the November coup, on the 18th December last year, 2017.

Meanwhile, a US based Assistant Professor In Politics, Dr Chipo Dendere wrote advising that the delay in publishing might not itself be an automatic pointer to fraud. “It is sometimes the case that people put their thesis on a 3-4 year embargo so we shouldn’t be too surprised it’s out now,” she wrote on Twitter portal.