Grace Mugabe’s Ex-Hubby Goreraza Goes For The Kill

Stanley Goreraza | This might hurt Morgan Tsvangirai but it has to be said.

Pearson Mbalekwa was the choicest intelligence funnel for the CIO being not only in a position to channel the choicest morsels of information back to them but also able to control and direct the most sensitive MDC security matters. The CIO would have been the greatest fools not to exploit the penalty box position Mbalekwa occupied in the MDC. The MDC were the greatest fools taking in a seemingly homeless spy and putting him in such a position. Zanupf is not going to admit Mbalekwa was two timing the MDC because that would compromise others like him operating as senior members of the MDC. Some of these include senior MDC members who opposed the shutdown organized by #Thisflag last year.

Mbalekwa is back in Zanupf and everything he learned in the MDC is now in CIO files. Mbalekwa is obviously well versed in counter intelligence and Zanupf ‘s insistence and hurry for elections that even their allies were certain they would lose the 2013 elections should have raised several red flags for him. Zanupf had something up it’s sleeve, something Mbalekwa would have sensed and detected given his training. He would have raised the alarm and advised the MDC not to take part in those elections. Mbalekwa should have advised Tsvangirai that his position in the opposition would make him the ripest target for sexual and romantic traps and him marrying two women from Zanupf reduced the probability of coincidence . Mr Mugabe got very close to Tsvangirai, facilitated comfortable accommodation for him and Tsvangirai relaxed his guard. This was all on Mbalekwa’s watch. Before the inclusive government the MDC was like the Zambezi during rains and a little after it became still waters in winter. The MDC was effectively neutralized before the 2013 elections through collective hard work by the CIO. Houses, cars, women, travel, holidays, prestige – all these diluted their spirits, resolve and drive and led to infiltration and neutralization. They relaxed and forgot all about why they were in government. By the time they woke up, Zanupf had kicked them in the balls. Again. The 2018 elections exposed breathtaking levels of naivety, incompetence and immaturity in the MDC.