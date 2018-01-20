Grace Mugabe’s ID Exposes Govt Stink

ARMY USED ON VENDORS | ZVORWADZA SPEAKS ARMY USED ON VENDORS | ZVORWADZA SPEAKS Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, January 20, 2018

Dissent Collins Banjila | Just seen an affidavit purportedly written by Grace Mugabe. I was about to believe it until I saw the ID number.

Zimbabwe ID Numbers were designed to deepen tribalism and regionalism. Each district and metropolitan area has a two digit number unique to it. The first two digits indicate the place where you applied the ID from. The last two indicate your place of origin/ decent.

The ID Number starts with 63 and that means the holder applied for it in Harare or any Embassy of Zimbabwe abroad. Anyone can do that including Grace Mugabe. However the last digit is 70 and that means the holder of that ID is originally from Chinhoyi, Mash West. Grace Mugabe is originally from Chivhu District in Mash East.

Sicela lazi lezizinto before you do your sensationalism. We hate these people but we should be truthful in our fight against them.