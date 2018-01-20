Grace Mugabe’s ID Exposes Govt Stink

Dissent Collins Banjila | Just seen an affidavit purportedly written by Grace Mugabe. I was about to believe it until I saw the ID number.

Zimbabwe ID Numbers were designed to deepen tribalism and regionalism. Each district and metropolitan area has a two digit number unique to it. The first two digits indicate the place where you applied the ID from. The last two indicate your place of origin/ decent.

The ID Number starts with 63 and that means the holder applied for it in Harare or any Embassy of Zimbabwe abroad. Anyone can do that including Grace Mugabe. However the last digit is 70 and that means the holder of that ID is originally from Chinhoyi, Mash West. Grace Mugabe is originally from Chivhu District in Mash East.

Sicela lazi lezizinto before you do your sensationalism. We hate these people but we should be truthful in our fight against them.

  • Bwedebwese

    Whats your point here?

  • Ndabazezwe viki

    The point is that Grace might have fraudulently acquired the ID because 70 is for Chinhoyi not Chibi Bwedebwese.

  • Cde Muziriwegazi(Mzilikazi)

    Its not fraudulent. Mash West is her husband province. Her ID is not her PHD degree. kkkkkkkkki

  • Chipazhamwongo

    No case people move around the country all the time, people get married. Im from masvingo, went to school in marondera applied for id in harare. My id shows harare and marondera. So what? I m still from the Great Province of Masvingo.

  • Chibwe

    Its true Zimbabwe’s ID System was designed to entrench Tribalism and Regionalism. I was born in Gutu in Masvingo but no longer live or have a homestead in Gutu. My home is now in Harare. My children were born in Harere and have Never gone or live in Gutu where I was born. My children’s IDs show their home area as Gutu and Masvingo Province. Why does Grace Mugabe’s ID show Chinhoyi when she was born in Benoni in South Africa? My Children who were born in Harare and are Urbanites have nothing to do with Gutu and Masvingo where I originally come from but eveything to do with Harare becoz they were born there. The ID System should be changed to embrace Nationalism as opposed to Regionalism and Tribalism.