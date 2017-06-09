Grace Mugabe’s Sisters In Lover Catfight

Terrence Mawawa, Chivhu| There was drama here when two cousin sisters were involved in a nasty public brawl over a boyfriend.

Ironically the two sisters are from the First Lady Grace Mugabe’s home area, Chikomba District. Sources also claimed the two are Mrs Mugabe’s distant relatives, though ZimEye could not confirm this at the time of writing.

The two cousin sisters, Ethel and Moilah Munatsi are locked in a bitter wrangle over the boyfriend, despite pleas from their friends to dump him. The two sisters exchanged blows at Chivhu Spar in the presence of the boyfriend last week.

The two were also involved in another brawl at home last week.

Speaking to ZimEye.com, Ethel blamed her younger sister for blowing the matter out of proportion. “Moilah is to blame for the mishap. I had to teach her a lesson because she beat me up for no reason. The guy belongs to me and I will date him forever. After all I am far better than Moilah,” boasted Ethel.

On the hand Moilah described her elder sister as a shameless and selfish person.

“She is a shameless person.She snatched my boyfriend and I will not let her get away with it,” said.