Ray Nkosi | First Lady Grace Mugabe’s son Russel is reported to have been stopped from leaving Zimbabwe with 3 vehicles. Goreraza who is reported in other news to have had an accident with one of the vehicles is currently detained at Plumtree Border Post, after failing to enter Botswana. Goreraza is reported to have said he is taking the vehicles out for servicing.

The 3 vehicles are a Rolls Royce, a Porsche and a Range Rover.