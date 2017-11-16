Grace Mugabe’s Whereabouts

Where is she?

Own Corrrespondent| As the day ended on Thursday night, there was no sign of First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Grace was the subject of major media houses into the night amid the prevailing speculation that she has fled the country.

President Robert Mugabe in the afternoon appeared in person at State House for talks. He was however seen alone. While some sources laid claim that she has fled the country for Namibia, ZimEye was made to understand she is still inside the country and currently at Mugabe’s private home dubbed, Blueroof.

What added weight to the belief that she is still in the country was the conspicuous mention of “Mugabe’s family” by the army. Announcing the development Zimbabwe National Army Major General Zibusiso Moyo said the First Family is safe.

Grace Mugabe’s future is a key element in the ongoing discussions between Mugabe and the military. Singapore and Malaysia, where the Mugabes own property, are all possible destinations if she is allowed to travel into exile.

Zimbabwe’s forty-eight hours of drama and confusion began on Monday when the army boss – flanked by other senior officers – warned he was prepared to “step in” to end turmoil in the ruling Zanu-PF party.