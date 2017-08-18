Grace Needs Anger Management, Mliswa Speaks Out

By Staff Reporter | Youth Advocacy for Reform and Democracy (Yard) founder and Norton MP, Temba Mliswa says the First Lady Grace Mugabe urgently needs anger management therapy sessions to cool down her temper which this time caused her arrest in South Africa.

Commenting on the first lady’s weekend fracas, at a press conference on Thursday, in Harare Norton MP, Temba Mliswa, said anger management is urgently needed on Grace Mugabe.

“I too once had the anger that she has, but I sought God and I went for anger management. You see that the first lady is always hyper even if when addressing rallies, she has issues and these issues can only be dealt with through anger management. It is unfortunate that this thing has happened but let us come up with solutions,” Mliswa said.

“It is my appeal to the first family to have their sons in Zimbabwe you are better off at home in Zimbabwe at their rural home there are aunties and grandparents who are the custodians of the Gushungo culture and it is important that they be part of the culture of upbringing,” said the outspoken MP.