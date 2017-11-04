Grace Openly Says “What’s Wrong With A Mugabe Dynasty, Why Do You Claim It Your Exclusive Entitlement?”

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE BULAWAYO RALLY:

“Some of you are saying dynasty, dynasty; why should it be you who is entitled to a dynasty and not the Mugabe family?,” said First Lady Grace Mugabe at White City Stadium today.

Grace Mugabe also told Mnangagwa: you yourself set the precedence by stepping down for your own wife, so why shouldn’t Gushungo do the same for his own.

“VP Mnangagwa set the precedence by leaving a constituency for his wife Cde Auxillia Mnangagwa,” said Grace.

She also said all the past Vice President such as Dr Joshua Nkomo, John Nkomo, Dr Simon Muzenda and Joseph Musika respected President Mugabe as the only centre of power. "Asi pakangouya vaviri ava, tava kuona nyonga nyonga, asi kwete kubva kunaVaMphoko and asi kunaVaMnangagwa."